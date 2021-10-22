Detective Comics #1044 Preview: You Can't Make an Omelette Without…

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Detective Comics #1044 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Batman and Mayor Nakano chilling beneath Gotham City in the sewers. Hey, if you've seen what the streets look like, you wouldn't question it. But according to the solicit, there's a bigger problem… monster eggs, about to hatch. Hopefully, Batman keeps a frying pan in his utility belt. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1044

DC Comics

0821DC020

0821DC021 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1044 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Stephanie Phillips (A) Dan Mora, David Lapham (CA) Dan Mora

When the terrorist organization known as THE RED CROWN took control of Mayor Nakano's personal security detail, only the Batman could protect Gotham's highest-ranking city official from certain death! But when the pair is thrust into the sewers below, a much more sinister threat lurks in the darkness. Better look sharp, Batman, because a hundred thousand eggs with a hundred thousand little monsters inside are about to hatch…and they look HUNGRY… Back-up: Arkham Asylum may have been decimated during A-DAY, but its legacy lives on. Now, Mayor Nakano has given the green light for a brand-new ARKHAM TOWER to be erected in the heart of Gotham City, and some strange and horrific things are going down at the construction site. Don't miss this epic kick-off to a story arc that will shape the Batman universe for years to come!

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $4.99

