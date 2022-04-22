Detective Comics #1059 Preview: Riddler Goes Hipster?

The Riddler grows a handlebar mustache and starts an underground radio station in this preview of Detective Comics #1059. No, we're not joking. He's also rocking a camo version of his costume on the variant cover. We're betting this Riddler is really into NFTs. Go ahead and check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1059

DC Comics

0222DC018

0222DC019 – Detective Comics #1059 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Nadia Shammas, Sina Grace (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, David Lapham (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

Riddle me this…when is a criminal not a criminal? The answer awaits you in the start of a brand-new Detective Comics story arc from writer Mariko Tamaki, guest co-writer Nadia Shammas, and legendary artist Ivan Reis! The Riddler is back in Gotham City in a big way, becoming a media personality and using his newfound influence to wreak havoc on the Dark Knight. As Batman chases down clues to put an end to Riddler's machinations, the clock ticks away for the citizens of Gotham whom Edward Nygma has placed in the line of fire… Then, in "Gotham Girl: Interrupted" part one, the super-powered Claire Clover returns to the city that helped ruin her life…to get psychiatric treatment at the new Arkham Tower. But when Gotham Girl's newfound semblance of normalcy is rocked by a murder mystery, she finds someone unexpected at the heart of the crime…herself.

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $4.99

