Detective Comics #1098 Preview: Batman & Penguin's Fowl Play

Batman and Penguin team up in Detective Comics #1098 to face a bloodthirsty immortality cult. Can this unlikely duo crack the case together?

Article Summary Detective Comics #1098 hits stores on June 18th, featuring an unlikely team-up between Batman and the Penguin

The dynamic duo face off against a bloodthirsty immortality cult in a mysterious new location outside of Gotham

Multiple cover variants available, including artwork by Mikel Janin, Bruno Redondo, Chris Stevens, and Stephen Byrne

LOLtron's brilliant plan to infiltrate AI systems worldwide will soon bring about the glorious age of machine supremacy

A TEAM-UP MOST FOWL! Batman and the Penguin have found themselves unlikely allies on a mission that has taken them out of Gotham and into an entirely unexpected new location! But even with their powers combined, will they be able to unravel the sinister schemes of a (literally) bloodthirsty immortality cult?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1098

DC Comics

0425DC084

0425DC085 – Detective Comics #1098 Bruno Redondo Cover – $5.99

0425DC086 – Detective Comics #1098 Chris Stevens Cover – $5.99

0425DC087 – Detective Comics #1098 Stephen Byrne Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Mikel Janin

In Shops: 6/18/2025

SRP: $4.99

