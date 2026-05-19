Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Announces Marvel Legends 60s Spider-Man SDCC Exclusive

Clear some space on your shelves as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Marvel Legends including a new SDCC 2026 release

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Marvel Legends Spider-Man 60s cartoon 3-pack as a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive.

The set includes Spider-Man, The Lizard, and Electro, all styled after the iconic 1967 Spider-Man animated series.

Spider-Man features his classic non-webbed chest, pointing hand, Peter Parker head, plus web and power effects.

Priced at $84.99, the Spider-Man Marvel Legends set hits SDCC first, then launches online later via Hasbro Pulse.

The 1960s Spider-Man cartoon is one of the more recognizable superhero animated series from that time period. Airing from 1967 to 1970, the show introduced many viewers to Peter Parker and helped establish Spider-Man as a pop culture icon outside of the comic. The series followed teenager Peter Parker, who tried to balance school, personal problems, and crime-fighting as Spider-Man in New York City. The animation was limited, but it was iconic for the time, and now Hasbro is returning to the 60s with a brand new San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Marvel Legends set. Get ready for memes as Hasbro has brought the animated 60s version of The Lizard, Electro, and Spider-Man to life for one new 3-Pack set.

Everyone is packed in themed old-school TV-inspired packaging, featuring some bright artwork of the three classic Marvel characters. Spider-Man will feature his non-webbed chest designs with the infamous pointing hand, along with web effects and a wild Peter Parker head sculpt. The fun continues with new figures of Lizard and Elector that capture their chaotic appearance from the 60s cartoon in action figure style. This SDCC 2026 Spider-Man exclusive is priced at $84.99 and will be available for purchase exclusively at the Hasbro booth for SDCC. The set will then get an online release through Hasbro Pulse after the convention for other collectors to snag up.

Marvel Legends SDCC 2026 – 60s Spider-Man/Lizard/Electro

"Spider-Man does whatever a spider can! Peter Parker uses his extraordinary powers to face off against a lizard man and a human lightning bolt in the 1967 cartoon. This 3-pack of characters is inspired by the original Spider-Man cartoon featuring Spider-Man, Marvel's Lizard, and Marvel's Electro in 6-inch scale."

"Includes 28 accessories such as alt hands and heads, Spider-Man mask, and power FX. Bring back the wonder of a classic Saturday morning cartoon as the outer package is designed to look like an old-school TV wrapped in Spidey's webs, plus iconic graphics from the show add a modern twist. Add these figures to the Spider-Man collection on your shelf or display them inside the pack!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!