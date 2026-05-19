Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: World of Tanks: Heat

World of Tanks: Heat Confirmed for May 26, 2026 Launch

World of Tanks: Heat will arrive on May 26, 2026 for PC and consoles.

Article Summary World of Tanks: Heat launches May 26, 2026 on PC and consoles, with Wargaming confirming the release date.

Wargaming’s free-to-play PvP vehicle shooter delivers fast-paced 5v5 and 10v10 battles with Agent abilities.

World of Tanks: Heat features customizable tanks, strategic loadouts, and power-cap choices that shape every match.

Launch content includes eight Agents, 15 vehicles, eight maps, and four PvP modes: Hardpoint, Control, Kill Confirmed.

Developer and publisher Wargaming have revealed the official release date for World of Tanks: Heat, as the game will arrive next week. After months of testing and releasing different pieces of content leading up to this point, the team confirmed the game will be released for PC and consoles on May 26, 2026. With the news comes a new trailer and more details below of what to expect at launch from the devs.

World of Tanks: Heat

In an alternate post-WW2 timeline shaped by rapid scientific progress and global cooperation, humanity's technological marvels – once symbols of hope – have become strategic flashpoints in an escalating worldwide conflict. Elite Agents answer the call. Equipped with high-tech tanks and unique combat abilities, they fight a new kind of war – one defined not by borders, but by precision, firepower, and tactical dominance. Welcome to World of Tanks: Heat, a free-to-play PvP vehicle shooter packed with explosive combat and non-stop action.

Battle through intense 5v5 and 10v10 matches featuring fast-paced, ability-enhanced vehicle combat. Team up with friends, combine abilities, and dominate in adrenaline-fueled battles that reward timing, synergy, and precision. Choose from a growing roster of Agents, each unlocking new experimental tanks and fresh tactical layers in turn. Your tank is more than steel and firepower – it's an instrument shaped by your decisions. Every upgrade matters. Each vehicle has a strict power cap, so you'll need to choose your loadout wisely: boost firepower or reinforce armor? The path to victory lies in trade-offs that reflect your playstyle.

New Content Added At Launch

Eight Agents: Three battlefield roles — Defender, Assault, and Marksman. Each Agent commands a lethal two-vehicle roster, with each vehicle tailored to its role in combat.

Three battlefield roles — Defender, Assault, and Marksman. Each Agent commands a lethal two-vehicle roster, with each vehicle tailored to its role in combat. Fifteen Vehicles: Every vehicle supports a different playstyle and can be fully customized through modules and equipment. Whether holding the frontline or striking from a distance, there's a tank that is ready for the job.

Every vehicle supports a different playstyle and can be fully customized through modules and equipment. Whether holding the frontline or striking from a distance, there's a tank that is ready for the job. Eight Maps: The battlefields span a wide range of biomes, settings, and visual styles, each designed to support multiple playstyles across game modes.

The battlefields span a wide range of biomes, settings, and visual styles, each designed to support multiple playstyles across game modes. Four PvP Modes: Hardpoint, Control, Kill Confirmed, and Conquest are available.

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