Detective Comics #1105 Preview: Batman's Fearless Frenzy

Detective Comics #1105 hits stores Wednesday! Batman's infected with an anti-fear virus and running out of time to find a cure before it's too late.

Article Summary Detective Comics #1105 releases January 28th, featuring Batman’s battle with a dangerous anti-fear virus.

Batman seals himself in an airtight suit to prevent infecting others while searching for a cure in Gotham.

The anti-fear virus erases Batman's fears, unleashing a truly dangerous Dark Knight in this penultimate chapter.

INFECTED. CONTAGIOUS. AND RUNNING OUT OF TIME! With mere hours to go before Batman's mind and body are destroyed by the Lion's anti-fear virus, Batman takes drastic measures and seals himself inside an airtight suit to keep those around him safe while continuing his desperate search for a cure. But with the virus already taking hold and Batman's fears melting away, the world will soon see how dangerous a Dark Knight without fear is. The Courage That Kills continues in this penultimate chapter that will need to be seen to be believed!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1105

DC Comics

1125DC0090

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

In Shops: 1/28/2026

SRP: $4.99

