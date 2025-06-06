Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: diamond, mary sue

Diamond Previews Includes Boom Solicits With Mary Sue, But Little Else

Diamond Previews includes Boom Studios August 2025 solicits and solicitations, including Mary Sue, #1 but very little else

Article Summary Diamond Previews' latest catalog has mostly empty Boom Studios solicits, signaling major changes ahead.

Mary Sue #1 by Meghan Fitzmartin is highlighted as a rare Boom Studios offering in August 2025 solicits.

Most Boom titles are absent due to Penguin Random House's distribution shift away from Diamond.

Mary Sue #1 follows Cassie, whose fan fiction and OC spark chaos when exposed at school.

This may actually be the final Diamond Previews catalogue, certainly in the size that it still is. Penguin Random House has pulled out all the publishers who used Diamond for third party subdistribution. But the new Diamond Previews still kept them in, it was printed before the departure was announced. But you can tell something was up, even then. Ad most of the Boom Studios' September 2025 look like this on the printed page.

That's not good right?

Now all these comic books, from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 to the new Dune were in the Boom Studios Penguin Random House listings, issued digitally by the publisher. We tried to combine them for the Bleeding Cool Boom Studios August 2025 solicits and solicitations. But there was one book that was missing.

Mary Sue #1 by Meghan Fitzmartin and Siobhan Keenan. Which we knew was coming, and then saw this solicitation.

MARY SUE #1 CVR A KEENAN

MARY SUE #1 CVR B GANUCHEAU

MARY SUE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIR

MARY SUE #1 CVR D 15 COPY INCV LOTAY VIR

MARY SUE #1 CVR E UNLOCKABLE KEENAN VIR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A / CA) Siobhan Keenan

Despite what her mom thinks, Cassie has lots of friends-they just all happen to be online, where she can talk to them about her beloved favorite show, Riverview, and get their feedback on her fan fic WIP, starring Jessica, her very own hot vampire OC.

But her fic writing persona is revealed to the entire school when her former best friend finds it and can't resist reading some of it out loud to their classmates.

Cassie thinks things can't get more humiliating, until her very own Mary Sue pops right out of her fic to save the day-or make it much, much worse.

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

Maybe it will pop up a little later in the year, in Boom Studios' own solicitations?

