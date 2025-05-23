Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: dune, mary sue, MMPR, tmnt

MMPR X TMNT III, Mary Sue & Dune Launch In Boom August 2025 Solicits

MMPR X TMNT III, Mary Sue, Rita's Rewind, Dune, Blink And You'll Miss It, and Dune: Edge Of A Crysknife launch In Boom's August 2025 solicits

We don't have all the visuals yet. But we do have details. Some of which you may have already read on Bleeding Cool. TMNT X MMPR III or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers III #1 by Ryan Parrott and Vincenzo Federici. Mary Sue #1 by Meghan Fitzmartin and Siobhan Keenan. Dune: Edge of a Crysknife, the Rage of Shai-Hulud #1 by Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Andrea Scalmazzi and Frank Mazzoli. Blink And You'll Miss It #1 by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Keith Browning. And MMPR: Rita's Revenge #1 by Zoe Tunnell and Tango. And all in Boom Studios' August 2025 solicits and solicitations.



MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR A ZONNO

BOOM PRH

JUN250753

JUN250754 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR B MORA

JUN250755 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR C 20TH ANNIVERSARY LOTAY

JUN250756 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR D INTERMIX

JUN250757 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR E ZONNO FOIL VIR

JUN250758 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH VAR

JUN250759 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV ZONNO VIR

JUN250760 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV BOOM 20TH ANN LOTAY VIR

JUN250761 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV STOKOE VIR

JUN250762 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR J 50 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIR

JUN250763 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR K 100 COPY INCV STOKOE FOIL VIR

JUN250764 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR L 200 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIR

JUN250765 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR M 300 COPY INCV SANTOLOUCO VIR

JUN250766 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR N FOC REVEAL TBA

JUN250767 – MMPR TMNT III #1 CVR O UNLOCKABLE MORA VIR

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Alessio Zonno

The crossover sensation is back for a third epic adventure! With Rita and Krang defeated, the bad guys aren't cutting the Rangers and Turtles no slack! Lord Zedd and Shredder have a new plan to take down the radical teen heroes and if they don't act carefully, they may just succeed. The amazing new series from veteran Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation artist Vincenzo Federici kicks off with a moment you have to see to believe!

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

MARY SUE #1 CVR A KEENAN

BOOM PRH

JUN250748

JUN250749 – MARY SUE #1 CVR B GANUCHEAU

JUN250750 – MARY SUE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIR

JUN250751 – MARY SUE #1 CVR D 15 COPY INCV LOTAY VIR

JUN250752 – MARY SUE #1 CVR E UNLOCKABLE KEENAN VIR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A / CA) Siobhan Keenan

Despite what her mom thinks, Cassie has lots of friends-they just all happen to be online, where she can talk to them about her beloved favorite show, Riverview, and get their feedback on her fan fic WIP, starring Jessica, her very own hot vampire OC.

But her fic writing persona is revealed to the entire school when her former best friend finds it and can't resist reading some of it out loud to their classmates.

Cassie thinks things can't get more humiliating, until her very own Mary Sue pops right out of her fic to save the day-or make it much, much worse.

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RITAS REWIND #1 CVR A TANGO

BOOM PRH

JUN250768

JUN250769 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RITAS REWIND #1 CVR B GREGSON

JUN250770 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RITAS REWIND #1 CVR C FOIL VIR

JUN250771 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RITAS REWIND #1 CVR D 10 COPY I

JUN250772 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RITAS REWIND #1 CVR E 15 COPY I

JUN250773 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RITAS REWIND #1 CVR F UNLOCKABL

(W) Zoe Tunnell (A / CA) Tango

A brand-new tie-in to the hit video game! Rita Repulsa has teamed up with herself, Robo-Rita, from 30 years in the future to bring down the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers before they even get started. What they weren't counting on is the Power Rangers of the future: Rocky, Kat, Billy, Zack, and Minh to travel back in time and help the Rangers out behind the scenes! A totally '90s adventure perfect for fans of any age!

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE THE RAGE OF SHAI-HULUD #1

BOOM PRH

JUN250728

JUN250729 – DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE THE RAGE OF SHAI-HULUD #1 CVR B VAR

JUN250730 – DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE THE RAGE OF SHAI-HULUD #1 CVR C 5 C

JUN250731 – DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE THE RAGE OF SHAI-HULUD #1 CVR D 10

JUN250732 – DUNE EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE THE RAGE OF SHAI-HULUD #1 CVR E VIR

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Andrea Scalmazzi, Frank Mazzoli (CA) Raymond Swanland

A new prequel adaptation from the world of Dune. Discover the origins of Shadout Mapes. It's a battle of generations as Mapes' son, Samos, launches a bold assault against Baron Abulurd Harkonnen, son of Dmitri! To bring down a heavily fortified Harkonnen outpost, the Fremen will need a tool of unimaginable destruction-Shai-Hulud, also known as sandworms!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT #1 CVR A BROWNING

BOOM PRH

JUN250718

JUN250719 – BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT #1 CVR B BURNETT

JUN250720 – BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT #1 CVR C BOOM 20TH ANN VAR PUEBLA

JUN250721 – BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BROWNING VIR

JUN250722 – BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT #1 CVR E 20 COPY INCV BOOM 20TH VIR

JUN250723 – BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT #1 CVR F 25 COPY INC CHARRETIER VIR

JUN250724 – BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT #1 CVR G UNLOCKABLE BURNETT VIR

(W) Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan (A / CA) Keith Browning

Melody Nelson and Jesse Harmon fell in love long ago in the tiny town of Perennial Harbor, but since they parted ways, that place has grown stranger and stranger… Everything is just as it was decades ago, and the strained smiles of its residents mask a bizarre secret. When Melody's life begins to unravel and she finds herself slipping backward in time, she must uncover the truth behind this mystery before it destroys her… And the only one she's ever cared for.

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

BE NOT AFRAID #3 CVR A

BOOM PRH

JUN250714

JUN250715 – BE NOT AFRAID #3 CVR B VAR CAREY

JUN250716 – BE NOT AFRAID #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV CAREY VIR

JUN250717 – BE NOT AFRAID #3 CVR D 20 COPY INCV HUTCHISON VIR

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Lisandro Estherren (CA) Reiko Murakami

If Jordy is the disease, then Cora must find the cure-after all, Jordy was born evil. Who is there to blame but his mother? Jordy's life has been painted by death and decay. In his childhood, it disturbed him. Now a young adult, he relishes the chaos that follows him and its horrifying effects on the people of Enoch. Cora is desperate for an end to their suffering. Jordy's mere existence puts them all in greater danger than Cora could have ever imagined. Mr. Phim has a plan to help her put a stop to all of it, but Cora doesn't want the responsibility.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

BRONZE FACES #5 (OF 6) CVR A SHOF

BOOM PRH

JUN250725

JUN250726 – BRONZE FACES #5 (OF 6) CVR B DEL REY

JUN250727 – BRONZE FACES #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHOF VIR

(W) Shobo, Shof (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Shof

A tragic death has split the Bronzes into factions-but both groups are still determined to bring the Benin Bronzes home. The next target is their most important-The British Museum, the very symbol of everything they're fighting against. But there's a traitor in their midst-and they don't care about ideology or who gets hurt, as long as they get rich.

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

HELLO DARKNESS #13 CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM PRH

JUN250739

JUN250740 – HELLO DARKNESS #13 CVR B FRISON (MR)

JUN250741 – HELLO DARKNESS #13 CVR C JOHNSON VIR (MR)

JUN250742 – HELLO DARKNESS #13 CVR D ANNIVERSARY LOTAY VAR (MR)

JUN250743 – HELLO DARKNESS #13 CVR E 20 COPY INCV LOTAY VIR VAR (MR)

(W) Dave Cook, Various (A) David Cousens, Various (CA) Miguel Mercado

Celebrating 20 years of BOOM! Studios, fear the Zombie Tales tribute issue! The classic horror anthology that carved a bloody trail for Hello Darkness returns from the dead! Hair (and corpse) raising stories from Steve Orlando, Chris Roberson, Shane Oakley, Dave Cook, David Cousens, Michael W. Conrad, Robert Hack, and more!

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #3 (OF 6) CVR A JACAMON (MR)

BOOM PRH

JUN250744

JUN250745 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #3 (OF 6) CVR B WU (MR)

JUN250746 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #3 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY VIR (

JUN250747 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #3 (OF 6) CVR D UNLOCKABLE (M

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

The Killer's mission becomes clearer! As he gets deeper into his mission, the Killer discovers he and Barbara are investigating a network of human traffickers. Without being able to rely on the legal system, they must take down the enemy in their own ways. The more this particular mission manages to shake the Killer's usual coldness and detachment, will he be able to maintain his composure? Or will this effect have a deadly cost?

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

MINOR ARCANA #10 CVR A LEMIRE

BOOM PRH

JUN250774

JUN250775 – MINOR ARCANA #10 CVR B MOON

JUN250776 – MINOR ARCANA #10 CVR C 20TH ANNIVERSARY PUEBLA VAR

JUN250777 – MINOR ARCANA #10 CVR D 10 COPY INCV TAROT CARD LEMIRE VIR VA

JUN250778 – MINOR ARCANA #10 CVR E 20 COPY INCV 20TH ANN PUEBLA VIR

JUN250779 – MINOR ARCANA #10 CVR F 25 COPY INCV WJINGAARD VIR

JUN250780 – MINOR ARCANA #10 CVR G UNLOCKABLE MOON VIR

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Jeff Lemire

The ballad of Budd St. Pierre continues! Locked up, Budd has plenty of time to reflect on his past mistakes. Though he finds temporary solace in his routine, as well as exploring Tarot, the fate of his relationship with his wife and daughter is uncertain.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

POWER RANGERS PRIME #9 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM PRH

JUN250781

JUN250782 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #9 CVR B KUNG

JUN250783 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #9 CVR C 20TH ANN LOTAY VAR

JUN250784 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #9 CVR D 10 COPY INCV VIR

JUN250785 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #9 CVR E 15 COPY INCV VIR

JUN250786 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #9 CVR F 20 COPY INCV VIR

JUN250787 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #9 CVR G 25 COPY INCV VIR

JUN250788 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #9 CVR H FOC REVEAL TBA

JUN250789 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #9 CVR I UNLOCKABLE MORA VIR

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Taurin Clarke

[REDACTED] comes to Angel Grove and changes the balance of the Prime Rangers forever! But that's not the only surprise in store when the VR Troopers come face-to-face with the first Prime Zord. Will the Prime Rangers be able to save Lauren from being taken in by the Eltarians? The electrifying third arc begins here!

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

VR TROOPERS #2 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM PRH

JUN250790

JUN250791 – VR TROOPERS #2 CVR B MONTES VAR

JUN250792 – VR TROOPERS #2 CVR C INTERMIX POLYBAG VAR

JUN250793 – VR TROOPERS #2 CVR D CLARKE FOIL VIR VAR

JUN250794 – VR TROOPERS #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV CLARKE VIR

JUN250795 – VR TROOPERS #2 CVR F 20 COPY INCV JONES VIR

JUN250796 – VR TROOPERS #2 CVR G 50 COPY INCV SCIOLI VIR

JUN250797 – VR TROOPERS #2 CVR H 75 COPY INCV DI GIANFELICE VIR

JUN250798 – VR TROOPERS #2 CVR I FOC REVEAL TBA

JUN250799 – VR TROOPERS #2 CVR J UNLOCKABLE MONTES

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Taurin Clarke

We are VR! The VR Troopers continue their triumphant return to comics after 30 years! After the dramatic revelations of the first issue, Kaitlin puts her journalistic skills to the test to investigate Ziktor Industries. But is she over her head on her solo mission? Meanwhile, JB and Ryan try to solve the mysteries of their new enemies!

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

VR TROOPERS POWER RANGERS FLIPBOOK FACSIMILE EDITION #1 CVR

BOOM PRH

JUN250800

JUN250801 – VR TROOPERS POWER RANGERS FLIPBOOK FACSIMILE EDITION #1 CVR

(W) Fabian Nicieza (A / CA) Tod Smith, John Ross

It's a Power Rangers and VR Troopers double feature! This flipbook facsimile features two classic stories in one book! Follow Ninja White Ranger Tommy as he faces off against Lord Zedd and the Loan Sharks in this 10-page archival adventure, then flip the book to follow VR Trooper Ryan as he rushes to reunite a son with his kidnapped father!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

GRAVEYARD CLUB HC

GRAVEYARD CLUB SC

BOOM PRH

JUN250802

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Carola Borelli

"THIS TOWN IS DEAD

Graves End is your average small town, other than the fact that it's surrounded by cemeteries on all sides and the dead outnumber the living…

There's also the swarms of red-eyed bats that fill the sky every night, the mysterious disappearances, and the constant strange goings-on that residents refuse to talk about. But still, like any small town, teenagers find a way to liven things up, even in a dead-end town like Graves End.

Amongst the tombstones, Parker West and his small gang of high school misfits find the one place they fit in, and form a lifelong bond as The Graveyard Club. A little light mischief and gentle havoc keep them entertained in their dull town, but their misadventures will lead The Graveyard Club to suddenly find themselves with bigger problems than just trying to survive senior year…

Master of scares R.L. Stine (Fear Street, Goosebumps, Stuff of Nightmares) puts his stamp on YA horror graphic novels with this new series of teen terrors featuring hair-raising art from celebrated illustrator Carola Borelli (Spider-Woman).

Collects The Graveyard Club: Revenge Game and The Graveyard Club: Fresh Blood."

RATED T

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN VOL 1

BOOM PRH

JUN250804

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer

"Delve into the past of Gurney Halleck, Leto Atreides, Lady Jessica, and Liet Kynes, and discover how the complex and brutal machinations of House Harkonnen shaped their future!

What difficult choices will tear Leto apart as Baron Harkonnen plots against not just House Atreides, but the Bene Gesserit and the Emperor himself? And who watches Duke Atreides from afar? This dangerous figure holds untold significance for his future and lineage…

The second New York Times-bestselling prequel to Dune is adapted for the first time by award-winning novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, and artist Michael Shelfer (Action Comics), unveiling a closer look at the rising conflict between beloved characters and bitter villains.

Collects Dune: House Harkonnen #1-4."

RATED T

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

HERO SQUARED COMPLETE COLLECTION

BOOM PRH

JUN250805

(W) Keith Giffen, J. M. DeMatteis (A) Joe Abraham, Nathan Wattson, Various

"20 For 20! Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with the entire critically acclaimed satirical superhero series created by industry legends, Justice League International's Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis!

In the breadth of the multiverse, you could be anything! Even Captain Valor, the legendary superhero, could be a simple slacker named Milo in our world! And is he ever?! When Valor finds himself shunted a universe over and living with his pathetic parallel, it's a team-up for the ages! Together, can they save the world from Valor's arch-enemy, Calignous, who just so happens to be the variant version of Milo's girlfriend, Stephie? Maybe!

A superheroic farce from the Bwa-ha-ha boys, two of the greatest writers of all cape comics, Keith Giffen & J.M. DeMatteis with artists Joe Abraham, Nathan Watson, and more! The ultimate collection of powered hijinks, multiversal metaness, and complicated love triangles!

Collects the Hero Squared X-Tra Sized Special one-shot, Hero Squared (2005) #1-3, Hero Squared (2006) #1-6, Hero Squared: Love and Death #1-3, and the Planetary Brigade spinoff series, Planetary Brigade #1-2 and Planetary Brigade: Origins #1-3!"

RATED T

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

I HEART SKULL CRUSHER VOL 2

BOOM PRH

JUN250806

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Alessio Zonno

"Break hearts! Break bones! Don't die!

Josie Campbell (Wonder Woman, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) and Alessio Zonno's (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) instantly iconic post-apocalyptic sports romance action extravaganza continues with its biggest adventure yet!

Trini has technically made her dream come true, but doesn't know how to feel about Skull-Crusher…or having to kill her newfound family (and her old teammates) when she plays against them in the Bubble Cities!

Worse, Skull-Crusher's team has a new captain: Marcus the RICH CAPTAIN! But Trini has a new insane dream: She's going to win this tournament without hurting her teammates, and bring them back together as a team!

Trini refuses to believe that there's only room for one at the top, and she's going to win and prove it! But can she survive Queen Mob's shocking new scheme??

Collects I Heart Skull-Crusher! #6-10."

RATED T

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

JIM HENSON PRESENTS SC

JIM HENSON PRESENTS HC

BOOM PRH

JUN250807

(W) Shannon Watters, Seanan McGuire (A) Max Sarin, Various

"For decades, Jim Henson's stories have captured our imaginations, thrilled our spirits, and moved us to tears. Celebrate that rich history with this anthology of all-new tales set in the worlds of Labyrinth, Dark Crystal, Storyteller, Fraggle Rock, and Farscape.

These captivating glimpses into fantastical realms beyond were lovingly brought to life from an all-star line-up of creators including Shannon Watters, Aabria Iyengar, Seanan McGuire, Jill Tew, Shobo, Kyla Vanderklugt, Christine Larsen, Darcie Little Badger, Cameron Chittock, Corinna Bechko, Lilah Sturges, J.M. Lee, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Max Sarin, Daniel Bayliss, Cory Godbey and more!

Collects Jim Henson Presents #1-4."

RATED T

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE DEATH RANGER II SC

BOOM PRH

JUN250809

(W) Ryan Parrott, Mat Groom, Paul Allor (A) Moises Hidalgo, Various

"THE DEATH RANGER SAGA CONTINUES

In the wake of tragedy, the Rangers face a crisis of identity and purpose. Driven by grief, Andros seeks out a priceless artifact: the Gold Omega Morpher, believing that this morpher can bring back the one he lost. But his quest has unexpected consequences, as Andros discovers that he may have brought back something else along with him…

Now the Power Rangers will face their most deadly foe yet: Death!

How did the Gold Omega Ranger become the terrifying being known as The Death Ranger? What does Dark Specter intend to do with his very own Ranger, and does the past hold the key that will save the Power Rangers in the present?

Collects Mighty Morphin #21-22, Power Rangers #21-22, Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100."

RATED T

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

RED MOTHER COMPLETE COLLECTION

BOOM PRH

JUN250810

(W) Jeremy Haun (A) Danny Luckert

"20 For 20! Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with this critically acclaimed horror masterpiece, collected in its entirety for the very first time.

The last thing Daisy saw was her boyfriend disappearing into the darkness. The first thing Daisy saw with her new prosthetic eye was red. And she's seeing more and more…

As Daisy's new eye shows her more of the red-hued world-people and things that aren't otherwise there-she gets dragged into a mystery far bigger than she ever imagined. What can she do in the face of the Red Mother?

A haunting series from Jeremy Haun (Haunthology, The Beauty) and Danny Luckert (Regression, Shock Shop) about the unseen horrors that surround us!

Collects The Red Mother #1-12. "

RATED T+

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOL 9

BOOM PRH

JUN250811

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Werther Dell'Edera

"The saga of Erica Slaughter continues with a bold new chapter from bestselling writer James Tynion IV and award-winning illustrator Werther Dell'Edera.

Erica Slaughter's haunted past is finally revealed, as her upbringing in the House of Slaughter comes to light. Experience her most formative years as a monster hunter, and discover just how she came to earn her teeth as a black mask…

Collects Something is Killing the Children #41-45."

RATED T+

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

GRIM #24 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN250733

JUN250734 – GRIM #24 CVR B RIVAS

JUN250735 – GRIM #24 CVR C 20TH ANNIVERSARY PUEBLA VAR

JUN250736 – GRIM #24 CVR D 10 COPY INCV RIVAS VAR

JUN250737 – GRIM #24 CVR E 20 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIR

JUN250738 – GRIM #24 CVR F 25 COPY INCV VILCHEZ VIR

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

A new Death has taken the throne, accepting the responsibility nobody seems to want, and it seems that the world can finally return to normal. But now Jess has to look forward, for the first time, and decide: what does she do now? And how does Time factor into it-as a concept or a person?

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

