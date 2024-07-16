Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: nightwing, Titans

Dick Grayson, Victim of Identity Politics in Nightwing #116 (Spoilers)

This week sees Dick Grayson's secret identity exposed in Nightwing #113. But it might not go in the direction some might be expecting.

This week sees Dick Grayson's secret identity exposed in Nightwing #113. But it might not go in the direction some might be expecting. The victim of conspiracy theory layered over conspiracy theory…

With Grayson in hospital under police guard answering questions regarding his involvement in murder, extortion, organised crime and more. And no one inclined to believe anyone about anything, Nightwing taps into an experience running through much of the world right now.

And as he shows in this week's Titans #13, there's a lot of that about right now.

There is one way he could save himself, but the dominos that would fall might threaten anyone with a domino mask. His friends may rally around, but that might not be what Nightwing wants.

As the Batfamily promise to sacrifice their own identity if it means saving Grayson. As Dick Grayson is revealed to be… Heartless.

The biggest false flag of all and Dick Grayson is at the heart of it, as it were. Heartless is Shelton Lyle, a serial killer who preys on unhoused parents in Bludhaven. He uses a gun that fires a claw on a cable which can rip the heart out of a person's chest, and he likes to do it in front of their children. So, not great for Dick Grayson. Or indeed for Nightwing.

Beast Boy is also concerned about mistaken identity, with someone slightly after his own schtick…

Well, it does have a certain shape-shifting morality to it all..

NIGHTWING #116

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Everything Dick Grayson has built is crumbling around him. His life is spiraling out of control and Heartless is at the center of all of it. Now Nightwing must leave his city. Can he take back the power he's lost? Or will Bludhaven and its citizens be lost to Heartless forever? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/17/2024 TITANS #13

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Chris Samnee

As Raven's powers grow, the jealousy of her surviving siblings grows with them. Will their rivalry lead to doom for all? Do the Titans stand a chance against the spawn of Trigon? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/17/2024

