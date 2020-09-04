Did You Miss DC This Week? Thank FOC It's Friday, 4th September 2020

Thank FOC It's Friday. Okay, okay, it's Sunday now. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

No DC Comics though. They ran their FOC early this week, last night. Not great news if you missed it, I know.

What's FOCing today?

A new Stranger Things series, Science Camp, launches from Dark Horse at the end of September, FOCing today.

The Crow: Lethe series has second printings of its first three issues all with covers by Peach Momoko.

How did Chu #1 and #2 do? #3 is up.

Image Comics are launching James Tynion IV 's The Department Of Truth including a 1:100 variant cover by – and in the fashion of – Something Is Killing The Children artist Werther Dell'Edera.

's The Department Of Truth including a 1:100 variant cover by – and in the fashion of – Something Is Killing The Children artist Spawn #310 is up – how have you orders been on Spawn #309? Going up like everyone else?

Amazing Spider-Man #49 is a ten dollar perfect-bound 96-page comic book and also #850.

Marvel has FOC on the first of the Fortnite covers as well as Fantastic Four #24 including the free Fortnite comic by Donny Cates and Greg Land.

and Giant-Sized X-Men Tribute redraws the original book and ties in with Dawn Of X.

Savage Avengers #12 is the final pre-printed comics from before the shutdown… expect some very out of date adverts.

Shang-Chi #1 is a new launch title from Marvel too.

Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0 is up, as Boom's Firefly event begins including a 1:50 cover.

The Cinema Purgatorio Complete Box Set is up, featuring complete stories by Alan Moore, Kevin O'Neill. Kieron Gillen, Garth Ennis, Max Brooks, Christos N. Gage and more, 18 issues for $40 the lot. That is one hell of a steal. For the lead strip alone, that should be on every film student's bookshelf.

What's on your FOC?

