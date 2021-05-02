Digital-First Sensational Wonder Woman #3 Gets Physical [Preview]

The digital-first Sensational Wonder Woman #3 is headed to stores in physical edition next Tuesday, May 4th, from DC Comics. So technically, you don't need a preview. You could just go buy the whole thing on ComiXology and read it right now. But if you don't want to do that, and would prefer to give your delicious clicks to Bleeding Cool, here's a few panels from the book. Enjoy.