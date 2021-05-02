Digital-First Sensational Wonder Woman #3 Gets Physical [Preview]
The digital-first Sensational Wonder Woman #3 is headed to stores in physical edition next Tuesday, May 4th, from DC Comics. So technically, you don't need a preview. You could just go buy the whole thing on ComiXology and read it right now. But if you don't want to do that, and would prefer to give your delicious clicks to Bleeding Cool, here's a few panels from the book. Enjoy.
SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN #3
DC Comics
(W) Colleen Doran, Alyssan Wong (A) Colleen Doran, Eleonora Carlini (CA) Colleen Doran
In a tale written and illustrated by comics legend Colleen Doran, Wonder Woman faces her most relentless foe yet: a marketing maven who would sell her Louboutins for the chance to manage the Amazing Amazon! Can Wonder Woman escape her most persistent pitches? She does make some excellent points… Also in this issue, it's not a Gotham City gala without a drop-in from the World's vilest! It's a good thing Wonder Woman is on the guest list…because Bruce Wayne has a secret identity to keep!
In Shops: 2021-05-04
SRP: $3.99