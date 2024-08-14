Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , ,

Does Venom #36 Suggest That, Finally, Marvel Martians Are Invading?

Does Venom #36 Suggest That, Finally, After Fifteen Years, The Marvel Martians Are Invading? (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Marvel hints at a Martian invasion in the comics, building on teasers from Captain America Reborn and Avengers #4.
  • Killraven mentions Martians, suggesting time meddling by Kang could bring this apocalyptic future to the present.
  • Dylan Brock's future in Venom #36 suggests the continuation of Marvel's Martian Tripod invasions.
  • Old Man Dylan Brock travels back in time to pivotal moments, integrating with classic Marvel history.

Venom #36 spoilers ahead.. but first, fifteen years ago, Marvel Comics was teasing a Martian Invasion of Earth in their comics. At the end of Captain America Reborn in 2010 we saw this apocalyptic future with heroes slain all over, written by Ed Brubaker. With HG Wells-like Tripods stalking the surface.

The Martian Invasion Of The Marvel Universe Is Coming…

Then in Avengers #4 also in 2010, written by Brian Bendis, that future was seen again.

The Martian Invasion Of The Marvel Universe Is Coming…

These were labelled by Killraven as Martians (and heavily resemble the creatures/machines from HG Wells' War Of The Worlds), dragged through to the present day by Kang's time meddling. Which it appears he has, and will be doing, a lot of. And then in Invincible Iron Man, written by Matt Fraction…

The Martian Invasion Of The Marvel Universe Is Coming…
The answer given is "ask Tony Stark." A few years later, Brian Bendis got this scene in his Civil War II finale in 2016, also looking at the future, with Killraven. Martians and a Marvel Earth.


Visions Of The Future - Where Civil War II Stops, Action Comics Picks Up (SPOILERS)

 

These were all from writers known at the time as Marvel Architects. But since then? Nothing. Until now.

Marvel Comics Spoilers

With the future world of Dylan Brock… in today's Venom #36. And fitting something very much like those Martian Tripod teases…

Marvel Comics Spoilers

As well as a few other familiar folk. Could it be? Could it finally be??? For 2025, fifteen years after this future was first teased? I dunno. I mean, I suppose it's possible… Torunn Gronbekk does like her deep dives into the past…. as this issue demonstrates.

Does Venom #36 Suggest That, Finally, Marvel Martians Are Invading?

As Old Man Dylan Brock travels back in time again…

Old Man Spider-Boy, Spider-Verse & Venom In Today's Marvel Variants

Back to Amaziong Spider-Man #27 by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

Does Venom #36 Suggest That, Finally, Marvel Martians Are Invading?

With scenes from before…

Old Man Spider-Boy, Spider-Verse & Venom In Today's Marvel Variants

… now integrating superhero photographer Eddie Brock.

Old Man Spider-Boy, Spider-Verse & Venom In Today's Marvel Variants

Old Man Spider-Boy, Spider-Verse & Venom In Today's Marvel Variants

But are the martians coming?

VENOM #36
MARVEL COMICS
JUN240724
(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A/CA) CAFU
VENOM WAR RAGES ON! As Eddie and Dylan Brock's father/son war breaks out, ANOTHER Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to. And he's an OLDER Dylan Brock. That's right – OLD MAN VENOM is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War – starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man's history! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.