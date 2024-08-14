Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dylan brock, killraven, Martians

Does Venom #36 Suggest That, Finally, Marvel Martians Are Invading?

Does Venom #36 Suggest That, Finally, After Fifteen Years, The Marvel Martians Are Invading? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel hints at a Martian invasion in the comics, building on teasers from Captain America Reborn and Avengers #4.

Killraven mentions Martians, suggesting time meddling by Kang could bring this apocalyptic future to the present.

Dylan Brock's future in Venom #36 suggests the continuation of Marvel's Martian Tripod invasions.

Old Man Dylan Brock travels back in time to pivotal moments, integrating with classic Marvel history.

Venom #36 spoilers ahead.. but first, fifteen years ago, Marvel Comics was teasing a Martian Invasion of Earth in their comics. At the end of Captain America Reborn in 2010 we saw this apocalyptic future with heroes slain all over, written by Ed Brubaker. With HG Wells-like Tripods stalking the surface.

Then in Avengers #4 also in 2010, written by Brian Bendis, that future was seen again.

These were labelled by Killraven as Martians (and heavily resemble the creatures/machines from HG Wells' War Of The Worlds), dragged through to the present day by Kang's time meddling. Which it appears he has, and will be doing, a lot of. And then in Invincible Iron Man, written by Matt Fraction…



The answer given is "ask Tony Stark." A few years later, Brian Bendis got this scene in his Civil War II finale in 2016, also looking at the future, with Killraven. Martians and a Marvel Earth.





These were all from writers known at the time as Marvel Architects. But since then? Nothing. Until now.

With the future world of Dylan Brock… in today's Venom #36. And fitting something very much like those Martian Tripod teases…

As well as a few other familiar folk. Could it be? Could it finally be??? For 2025, fifteen years after this future was first teased? I dunno. I mean, I suppose it's possible… Torunn Gronbekk does like her deep dives into the past…. as this issue demonstrates.

As Old Man Dylan Brock travels back in time again…

Back to Amaziong Spider-Man #27 by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee…

With scenes from before…

… now integrating superhero photographer Eddie Brock.

But are the martians coming?

VENOM #36

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240724

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A/CA) CAFU

VENOM WAR RAGES ON! As Eddie and Dylan Brock's father/son war breaks out, ANOTHER Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to. And he's an OLDER Dylan Brock. That's right – OLD MAN VENOM is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War – starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man's history! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!