Donald Trump Owes Ike Perlmutter a God Damn Thanksgiving Dinner

Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter is known for his voracious support of Donald Trump's political aspirations. But Perlmutter also has a deep friendship with The President, with whom he has been known to dine at Thanksgiving at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. But in the wake of the 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, Trump has canceled Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago and will stay at the White House instead, leaving his buddy Ike without plans for the big day!

During the 2016 election, Perlmutter broke with decades of isolation to finally allow himself to be seen in public by attending Trump events. When the soon-to-be-President ditched a Republican primary debate that year, Trump held a televised charity event for the Trump foundation to compete for TV viewership. Present at that event: Ike Perlmutter, who Trump called "one of the great men of business." Later, it was revealed that contributions from the Perlmutter's comprised 1/3 of all Trump Foundation donations in 2016.

But Perlmutter's contributions to Trump's 2016 effort paled in comparison to what he and his wife Laura put into Trump's 2020 campaign. The Perlmutter's donated $15 million last month to America First Action, a Super PAC run by Linda McMahon dedicated to Trump's election. The New York Times reports that Perlmutter has donated at least $21 million to Trump's reelection efforts.

That's a lot of money to spend to not even get A) a winning election result for President Trump or B) a god damn turkey dinner. So if anything, President Trump owes Ike Perlmutter a meal, and he ought to invite him over to the White House to eat with him. At the very least, Trump should pay for Ike to get one of those deep-fried turkeys that Popeyes sells this time of year. It's the right thing to do. Get your boy's back, Don! Obama would do it.