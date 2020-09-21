Is Donny Cates' King In Black Leading Up To A Terrible, Terrible Pun?

In the Web Of Venom: Wraith one shot, it was revealed to Eddie Brock, Venom, that there was an equal and opposite to the great symbiote god Knull, described as a God Of Light – and equally as dangerous. The identity of this has led to much speculation – including that this may be Franklin Richards – but comic book investors have settled on The Sentry.

Art from Web Of Venom: Wraith.

Especially since King In Black and Venom artist Ryan Stegman posted a sketch to Twitter featuring The Sentryin deep space, with the words "You aren't ready".

Art from King In Black.
Art from Doctor Strange.

It is notable that in his Doctor Strange series, writer Donny Cates revived The Sentry and The Void, with The Void rather looking like a symbiote.

Could this have been a very early nod for where he was heading?

Art from Doctor Strange.

As it stands, Sentry #1 has jumped in value on eBay, with copies now selling for over $200 raw, or $700 CGC. With Sentry #4 and #5 being seen as the first appearance as their fusion as the God Of Light, selling for $200 for the pair.

Art from The Sentry #4.

In previous Marvel storylines, Annihilation: Scourge – Silver Surfer #1, the Silver Surfer and the Sentry merged to defeat The Void and his legion. And this was set after The Silver Surfer's battle with Knull in Silver Surfer: Black. So, yes, everything is connected.

But more than that, is Donny Cates trying to lead up to a new allegiance? Between the Sentry's dark side and Knull, god of the symbiote? And if so, will he call the storyline Knull And Void?

Did Donny Cates conceive of Knull and all these power plays just to make a bad pun? Who does he think he is, Kieron Gillen?

King In Black is published in December.

