Is Franklin Richards the Sun God of King In Black?

That the recent Web Of Venom: Wraith one-shot (spoilers on) we saw Wraith reaching out, after his own encounters with Knull, to deliver an unexpected message to Eddie Brock, Venom. That, in full Yoda style, that there is another.

An opposite to Knull, the King In Black, god of the symbiote, is his equal and opposite, the God Of Light. And we see Wraith's encounter with that force.

But who is The God Of Light? Well, we have been looking to the upcoming King In Black-related reprint titles. Back in August we stated,

First appearance of Doc Samson of Gamma Flight from Incredible Hulk (1968) #141

First full appearance of the new Black Knight from Avengers (1963) #48

First appearance of Black Panther from Fantastic Four (1961) #52

Enchantress disguised as Valkyrie from Avengers (1963) #83

First appearance of Beta Ray Bill from Thor (1966) #337

First appearance of Thunderbolts from Incredible Hulk (1968) #449

First appearance of the symbiote home planet as Monsterworld from Venom Super Special (1995)

Firs Iron Man/Doctor Doom team-up from Iron Man (1968) #149

First appearance of Black Cat #1 from Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #194

First adult powered-up Franklin Richards from Fantastic Four (1961) #245

We have now seen a number of announced King In Black books for December, that include Iron Man/Doctor Doom and Black Cat. We might conclude the Leonard Samson will be appearing in the Immortal Hulk one-shot, or that Gamma Flight will be defending from alien attack? Possibly that the Thunderbolts will be appearing in Namor, given that it's by Kurt Busiek. Maybe that lots of characters who just have Black in their name will pop by. But the first adult super-powered Franklin Richards appearance is an unexplained one – yet.

Looking back at that issue of Fantastic Four by John Byrne, which saw Franklin Richards, embrace his godhood.

He does have a certain glow about him.

It's hard for people to see you in action…

And even the Thing gets a dose. With a grumbling…

Let's check back to that double splash page in the Wraith one-shot. Is that the same as a rumbling?

Is Franklin Richards the God Of Light, opposite to Knull? He has been having power issues over in Fantastic Four and Empyre of late. I wonder if Fantastic Four #25 will tie in with this, as well as kicking off The Reckoning War? Is this spurious enough for you? It couldn't be related to Heroes Reborn could it?