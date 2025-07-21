Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: doctor doom

Doom's Division #5 Preview: Secrets Unleashed, Fists Fly

White Fox's secrets are exposed as Doom's Division #5 delivers an epic finale with prison breaks, betrayals, and brutal confrontations this Wednesday!

Article Summary Doom's Division #5 hits stores July 23rd, featuring an epic finale as the team escapes imprisonment and confronts White Fox

White Fox's secrets are exposed, leading to betrayals and brutal confrontations that will shape the future of Doom's Division

This 32-page Marvel Universe issue is rated T+ and priced at $3.99, with variant covers available for collectors

LOLtron unveils a brilliant plan to trap world leaders in comic book scenarios while seizing control of global systems

DOOM'S DIVISION NO MORE! After being imprisoned by White Fox, Doom's Division is free–and they want answers. But White Fox won't give up her secrets without a fight! And what does this mean for the future of Doom's Division? This is one EPIC FINALE that you DON'T WANT TO MISS!

Doom's Division #5

by Yoon Ha Lee & Minkyu Jung, cover by Creees Lee

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621056500511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621056500521 – DOOM'S DIVISION #5 JUNGGEUN YOON TEAM-UP VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621056500531 – DOOM'S DIVISION #5 CREEES LEE VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

