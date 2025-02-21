Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, galactic

Galactic #1 by Curt Pires & Amilcar Pinna in Dstlry May 2025 Solicits

Galactic #1 by Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna launches in Dstlry's May 2025 solicits, alongside Chuck Austen and Patrick Olliffe's Defiant #2

Join a bounty hunter's ultraviolent romance in space with a talking dog, love, war, and a princess on a death-bender.

Defiant #2 by Chuck Austen and Patrick Olliffe keeps the mystery alive aboard a ship in search of lost truths.

Get swept away by intergalactic tales in Galactic and Defiant, perfect for fans of Star Wars and Dune.

GALACTIC #1 CVR A PINNA (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

MAR250785

MAR250786 – GALACTIC #1 CVR B LOTAY (MR)

MAR250787 – GALACTIC #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV STOKOE (MR)

MAR250788 – GALACTIC #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV ROSE (MR)

MAR250789 – GALACTIC #1 CVR E REDACTED (MR)

MAR250790 – GALACTIC #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR)

(W) Curt Pires (A / CA) Amilcar Pinna

NEW DSTLRY SERIES DEBUT FROM CURT PIRES (Indigo Children, Youth) AND AMILCAR PINNA (X-Men)!

What if George Lucas and Quentin Tarantino f@#&ed and had a baby? That baby would be Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna's GALACTIC. An ultraviolent interstellar romance that tells the story of a roguish bounty hunter hired to bring back a Princess on a death-bender on a hippy planet, and inadvertently find themselves caught in the crossfire of an intergalactic war.

And maybe, just maybe, falling in love along the way!

Did we mention there's a talking dog who pilots the starship?!

For fans of STAR WARS, SAGA and SEX CRIMINALS.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

DEFIANT #2 CVR A OLLIFFE (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

MAR250791

MAR250792 – DEFIANT #2 CVR B PONTICELLI (MR)

MAR250793 – DEFIANT #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV OLLIFFE (MR)

MAR250794 – DEFIANT #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV IGLE (MR)

MAR250795 – DEFIANT #2 CVR E REDACTED (MR)

(W) Chuck Austen (A / CA) Patrick Olliffe

The new DSTLRY Sci-Fi saga from CHUCK AUSTEN (Edgeworld, X-Men, Superman) and prolific Marvel and DC artist PATRICK OLLIFFE continues!

Onboard what remains of The Defiant ship, Sandusky and his crew have the unfortunate task of crawling through the wreckage. But when they discover new clues into the mystery of Sandusky's son's death, the trail of clues leads them directly into the fray and at great cost to this band of allies.

For fans of DUNE, FIRELY, and ANDOR.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

