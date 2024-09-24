Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, james tynion iv

Dstlry's Christmas Anthology, Through The Boughs: A Yuletide Offering.

In December, Dstlry is publishing a new Christmas-themed anthology featuring James Tynion IV, Sweeney Boo, Molly Mendoza, and more.

Maybe this works as a sequel to The Devil's Cut? In December, Dstlry is publishing a new Christmas-themed anthology Through The Boughs: A Yuletide Offering.

With James Tynion IV, Kenny Wroten, Sweeney Boo, Natalie Andrewson, Grim Wilkins, Molly Mendoza, Pat McHale, Ryan Andrews, Sweeney Boo, Jim Campbell, Natalie Andrewson, Jensine Eckwall, Kenny Wroten, Grim Wilkins, and Molly Mendoza





THROUGH THE BOUGHS A YULETIDE OFFERING #1 CVR A ELY (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

OCT241082

(W) James Tynion Iv, Kenny Wroten, Sweeney Boo, Natalie Andrewson, Grim Wilkins, Molly Mendoza, Pat McHale, Ryan Andrews (A) Sweeney Boo, Jim Campbell, Natalie Andrewson, Jensine Eckwall, Kenny Wroten, Grim Wilkins, Molly Mendoza (CA) Jennifer Ely

NEW 64-PAGE ONE-SHOT ANTHOLOGY from DSTLRY.

Venture deep through endless drifts of snow, through evergreen treelines tinkling with hoarfrost and rime. And then? Venture many miles more. And then maybe, possibly, improbably…you will see lights. And dancing. And mirth. You may be asked to join. Or maybe who (or what!) you've found wants something far more mischievous than to sing and revel.

Discover these delights and dangers in THROUGH THE BOUGHS: A YULETIDE OFFERING, a collection of frozen tales brought to you by the most magical wordsmiths and artisans in comics and beyond, including James Tynion IV (SPECTREGRAPH), Patrick McHale (Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO, OVER THE GARDEN WALL), Jim Campbell (OVER THE GARDEN WALL), Jensine Eckwall (INTO THE GOBLIN MARKET), Ryan Andrews (THIS WAS OUR PACT), Sweeney Boo (HARLEY QUINN), K. Wroten (EDEN II), Natalie Andrewson (THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MOUSE KING), Grim Wilkins (MIRENDA), and Molly Mendoza (STRAY). Edited by Bryce Gold and Sean Edgar.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 64 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of OVER THE GARDEN WALL, CHRONICLES OF NARNIA, and KRAMPUS.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

THROUGH THE BOUGHS A YULETIDE OFFERING #1 CVR B ANDREWSON (M

THROUGH THE BOUGHS A YULETIDE OFFERING #1 CVR C 10 INCV COPY

THROUGH THE BOUGHS A YULETIDE OFFERING #1 CVR D 25 INCV COPY

THROUGH THE BOUGHS A YULETIDE OFFERING #1 CVR E 50 INCV COPY

TIME WAITS #3 CVR A TO

DSTLRY MEDIA

OCT241087

OCT241088 – TIME WAITS #3 CVR B IGNAZZI

OCT241089 – TIME WAITS #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

OCT241090 – TIME WAITS #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV

OCT241091 – TIME WAITS #3 CVR E 50 COPY INCV

(W) Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers (A / CA) Marcus To

The first miniseries by Chip Zdarsky from DSTLRY concludes!

Captured by EonCo, Blue is facing execution–alone, save for a gloating Wyatt, who is finally on the verge of getting his revenge. As his time sickness worsens, Blue could really use a friend–but how could he have any allies left when time has destroyed them all?

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of DÉJÀ VU, A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE, and LOOPER.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

LIFE #4 CVR A ZEZELJ (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

OCT241092

OCT241093 – LIFE #4 CVR B (MR)

OCT241094 – LIFE #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Stephanie Phillips, Brian Azzarello (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Danijel Zezelj

THE HIT SCI-FI series from DSTLRY continues!

Writers Brian Azzarello (THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER, 100 Bullets) and Stephanie Phillips (Grim, Harley Quinn) team up with artist Danijel Zezelj (Nostalgia) & colorist Lee Loughridge (SOMNA, GONE) to create a masterfully crafted flip book, housing two enthralling stories in one!

Bobby and his crew are determined to get off the planet at any cost, but the thieves aren't leaving without their score. As Jax leads a team into the prison compound to find the vault, Bobby will be waiting for her. The two sides violently collide as alliances are formed, traitors are revealed, and the limits of immortality are tested.

Each issue of "LIFE" is a flip book, housing one story from two different points of view. A prison break and a heist both offer interlocking narratives, creating an immersive experience that will challenge your perceptions of justice while begging the immortal question, "Who really wants to live forever?"

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of ALIENS, OCEAN'S ELEVEN, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SPECTREGRAPH HC (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

OCT241095

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Christian Ward

New graphic novel debut from modern masters of horror James Tynion IV and Christian Ward. For years, the mansion has sat strangely nestled into the coastline just a short drive north of Los Angeles. Rumors have haunted the place for years, its owner a titan of American industry with a strange fascination in the occult and the paranormal. For decades, the richest men and women in the country have whispered to each other, trying to understand what he was building alone in that mansion for all those years. And now, with his death and his estate finally open for sale…they are eager to find out for themselves. James Tynion IV (THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE, SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN, WORLDTR33) and Christian Ward (BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS, INVISIBLE KINGDOM) invite you into the world of SPECTREGRAPH. Be careful: once you enter, you may never leave.

For fans of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE and THE CONJURING.

This Mass Market Hardcover features the complete four-issue series. Cover art not final.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SPECTREGRAPH HC DM EXC (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

OCT241096

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Christian Ward (CA) Jenny Frison

This Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete four-issue series and the five-page preview story from THE DEVIL'S CUT, plus a new cover, more interior pages featuring backmatter and a cover gallery, and a tip-in plate. Will be printed to order, so don't miss out. Cover art not final.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!