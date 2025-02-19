Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, Kai-Sei Era

IDW Launches The Kai-Sei Era, A New Godzilla Universe

IDWPublishing launches The Kai-Sei Era, a New Godzilla Universe for 2025, with Godzilla, Starship Godzilla and Escape The Deadzone

Article Summary IDW Publishing unveils a new Godzilla universe with The Kai-Sei Era launching in 2025.

Three exciting series: Godzilla, Escape the Deadzone, and Starship Godzilla with diverse genres.

The first ongoing Godzilla series in a decade explores new Godzilla design and characters.

New adventures feature half-kaiju hybrids, cosmic missions, and secrets in a post-apocalyptic world.

Both kinds of comic book publishers are putting out Godzilla comics right now, Marvel and DC. But IDW has been putting them out longer than anyone else right now, working with Godzilla owners Toho International, Inc. for more than a decade. They have now officially extended their partnership through 2029, and that's where Bleeding Cool gossip about a new Godzilla continuity publication plan comes into play. Back in November last year, Bleeding Cool reported the news that "IDW will be starting a new Godzilla universe of stories beginning in July 2025… A series of interlinked, shared universe, comic books in a similar fashion that Image and Skybound have done with Transformers and GI Joe." And now we have the proof:

"Welcome to the Kai-Sei era, an all-new GODZILLA​ connected universe launching with three jaw-dropping titles, each one expertly designed to unleash completely different genres and tones for all kinds of fans. "Kicking off the new connected universe in July is the first GODZILLA ongoing series in a decade from New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley (GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: CHICAGO, Grayson) and amazing artist Nikola Čižmešija (TMNT: BLACK, WHITE & GREEN, Batman and Robin). In 1954, an experiment with a mysterious energy source called Kai-Sei awakened Godzilla and other terrifying kaiju. For decades, humanity has endured an onslaught of monster attacks. While Japan views these unstoppable rampages like natural disasters, the United States' G-Force is attempting to fight these seemingly immortal titans. Now, they've found a boy who wields the power of Godzilla. Will he save the world… or bring about its doom?

Featuring a wild new take on GODZILLA's universe, this upcoming ongoing series will surprise readers with a fearsome new Godzilla design, new characters with powers, and plenty of kaiju twists and turns along the way." "Stomping into comic shops in August will be GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE from Eisner-nominated writers Ethan Parker & Griffin Sheridan (Kill Your Darlings) and incredible artist Pablo Tunica (TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES). Introducing the first-ever half-human, half-kaiju hybrid in Toho history, GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE will explore the biggest mystery of the new connected universe… What is the truth behind the post-apocalyptic Deadzone? The search for answers will forever change how fans view this new universe as they experience this thrilling and shocking ride." "Launching in October is the cosmic adventure STARSHIP GODZILLA from award-winning writer Chris Gooch (IN UTERO) and inventive artist Oliver Ono (GODZILLA: MONSTER ISLAND SUMMER CAMP). For the first time in Toho canon, this trip through the stars will bridge the gap between the various alien races. They've come to Earth in past tales, but now it's time to visit their worlds as a crew of misfits embark on high-risk high-reward kaiju-based missions with a secret that could impact the whole universe."

"We couldn't be more excited to present to you the new home of Godzilla – The Kai-Sei Era," commented GODZILLA line editor Jake Williams. "The Kai-Sei Era is the only ongoing Godzilla story of its kind – crafted for comics readers who have never bought a Godzilla book, and Godzilla fans who have never read a comic. We aim to bring you the absolute best stories possible – whether those stories contain super powered G-Force members trying to kill Godzilla, mutants in a wasteland trying to survive in its wake, or mercenaries flying around space in Mechagodzilla. Every month readers will be able to take a peek inside a brand new universe composed of unimaginable horrors, kaiju old and new, and heroes to keep it all at bay. We're telling the best Godzilla stories in the world, inside the best comics on the shelves."

"In addition to the upcoming connected universe, IDW Publishing will continue to release limited series that are outside of the connected universe, like the recently announced GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE ALIENS in May. Plus, GODZILLA: HEIST makes its debut in comic shops today, with the anthology limited series GODZILLA VS AMERICA kicking off next week and the first issue of the limited series MOTHRA: QUEEN OF THE MONSTERS arriving the following week."

