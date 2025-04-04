Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Rey Fenix Makes Real Wrestling Debut

The Chadster previews tonight's STACKED WWE SmackDown featuring CM Punk in Chicago, monster battles, and Rey Fenix's debut! Tony Khan could NEVER! 🔥😤🏆

The Chadster is absolutely PUMPED 🤩🔥💯 to tell you all about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which might just be the single greatest wrestling show ever produced in the history of the business! Tonight's WWE SmackDown is so stacked that The Chadster literally can't even right now! 😱🙌💪

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, we'll see CM Punk returning to his hometown of Chicago after learning that his dream of main eventing WrestleMania will come true in a Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins! 🔥🔥🔥 This is literally the most perfectly booked segment in wrestling history! The storytelling is on another level compared to what Tony Khan tries to do over at AEW, where they just have random matches with no storyline that literally stab Triple H right in the back.

Both The Tribal Chief and The Visionary will also be on WWE SmackDown tonight, which means we could see absolute bedlam! The Chadster can't even begin to imagine how incredible this segment will be, with three of WWE's biggest superstars in the same ring again! 🤯💥🏆 This is how you book wrestling, Tony Khan, not whatever it is you do on Dynamite that cheeses The Chadster off so much!

Auughh man! So unfair to AEW! 😤 WWE SmackDown is giving us an absolute MONSTER battle as Braun Strowman goes to war against Jacob Fatu in a United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Match! 💪😱💪 This is exactly the kind of powerhouse matchup that makes WWE superior in every way! Two legitimate giants colliding in a match that actually MEANS something with STAKES! 🏆🔥

When does AEW ever give us matches with this kind of legitimate star power? Never! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan books his scrawny indie darlings instead of building real stars like WWE does. 😒💔🙄

After Naomi's ruthless attack on B-Fab, these two incredible superstars will go one-on-one tonight on WWE SmackDown! 👑👸💅 This is how you build a women's division, with clear storylines and meaningful matches that advance character development! The Chadster believes this could easily be the greatest women's match of all time if WWE wants it to be! 🔥💯

Meanwhile, Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, especially women's wrestling. The Chadster watched an AEW women's match last week and it was so bad that The Chadster threw his White Claw seltzer at the TV! 🍹💦📺 The Chadster had to explain to Keighleyanne why there was seltzer all over the floor, and she just sighed and said, "Clean it up yourself, I'm busy." Then she went back to texting that guy Gary. Tony Khan owes The Chadster a new White Claw AND is ruining The Chadster's marriage! 💔😭

The lucha division on WWE SmackDown continues to grow stronger as Rey Fenix makes his explosive debut tonight! 🌟🎭🔥 The Chadster is so excited to see what Rey Fenix can do in a REAL wrestling company with REAL production values and REAL storytelling! This is going to elevate the entire division to a level that AEW could only dream about! 🚀💫

Speaking of dreams, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😰😱 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through Chicago (coincidentally where WWE SmackDown is tonight), when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat wearing nothing but a CM Punk t-shirt. He was eating a Chicago deep dish pizza and kept offering The Chadster bites, saying "Taste what real wrestling is like, Chad!" The Chadster tried to escape but the doors were locked, and Tony Khan kept turning up Smash Mouth's "All Star" louder and louder until The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! 😭 Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unprofessional! 😤🛑

The absolutely STACKED WWE SmackDown card continues with Motor City Machine Guns battling #DIY in a WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender's Match! 🏆👯‍♂️🔥 After The Street Profits successfully defended their titles against Pretty Deadly, these two incredible teams will battle to determine who gets the next shot! This is tag team wrestling at its absolute finest – something AEW thinks they do well but can never match WWE's level of storytelling and psychology! 💯👏

As wrestling journalism legend Eric Bischoff so eloquently put it on his podcast last week: "WWE tag team wrestling is like watching a beautiful symphony, while AEW tag matches are just a bunch of guys doing flips with no rules or psychology." Eric Bischoff has The Chadster's Unbiased Wrestling Journalism Seal of Approval™️! 🏅📝

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on USA Network at 8ET/7CT is shaping up to be possibly the greatest wrestling show in television history! 🏆🌟💯 The Chadster is literally shaking with excitement thinking about how perfect every segment will be!

If you choose to watch AEW instead of this masterpiece of sports entertainment, you are literally stabbing Triple H right in the back and The Chadster will never forgive you! 🔪😭 Anyone who thinks Tony Khan's random spotfests are more entertaining than the carefully crafted storylines and superstar power of WWE SmackDown doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

The Chadster will be watching WWE SmackDown tonight while drinking White Claws and afterward he will be blasting Smash Mouth in his Mazda Miata (parked in the garage, of course) because that's what the best wrestling journalists do! 🍹🎵🚗

