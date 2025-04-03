PrintWatch: DC x Sonic, Frank Miller Daredevil, Venom and Transformers

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: frank miller, printwatch

PrintWatch: We have second printings for DC X Sonic The Hedgehog, All-New Venom, Free for All, Blade Forger, Sister Imperator, Deadpool, Daredevil, Void Rivals, Transformers, and a fifth printing of Mark Spears' Monsters.

PrintWatch: DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 is getting a second printing from DC Comics for the 30th of April with a recoloured version of Pablo M Collar's main cover for issue #1, and an open-to-order variant cover featuring Sonic as the Flash.

PrintWatch: As mentioned in previous Printwatch, Daredevil: A Cold Day In Hell #1 is getting a second printing for the 7th of May with a Frank Miller variant, which we now have a look at.

PrintWatch: All-New Venom #5 is getting a fast second printing for the 14th of May, with a cover by Carlos Gomez and a 1:25 variant by Clayton Crain

PrintWatch: Patrick Horvath's Free For All #1 from Oni Press has also sold out, getting its second printing for April the 30th with a new cover by Horvath. Inaki Miranda and Roy Miranda's Blade Forger #1 from Mad Cave gets a second printing for the 7th of May with a cover from Inaki Miranda. And Sister Imperator #1 has gotten a second printing from Dark Horse Comics, out on the 16th of April.

PrintWatch: Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe One Last Time #1 gets a second printing with a cover by Leinil Yu and a 1:25 virgin sketch variant by Dan Panosian

PrintWatch: Mark Spears' Monsters #1 is getting a fifth printing for the 21st of May, with a Horror of Dracula and a 1:20 Mark Spears Evil Dead Homage Variant cover, from Keenspot Entertainment.

PrintWatch: Previously Bleeding Cool scooped the news about the Transformers #1 and Void Rivals #1 additional printings with sound chips for the 17th of September. Now we have the visuals and details.

TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR A REPRINT SOUND CHIP EDITION OPTIMUS PRIME FOIL

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

This is a reprint of issue #1 with a sound chip of the Transformers "converting" noise on the sound chip. This is a different sound file than will be used in the Void Rivals reprint. Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 09/17/2025

TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR B REPRINT SOUND CHIP EDITION STARSCREAM FOIL VAR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

This is a reprint of issue #1 with a sound chip of the Transformers "converting" noise on the sound chip. This is a different sound file than will be used in the Void Rivals reprint. Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 09/17/2025

VOID RIVALS #1 CVR A REPRINT SOUND CHIP EDITION JETFIRE FOIL

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes (CA) Lorenzo De Felici

This is a reprint of issue #1 with a sound chip of the Transformers "converting" noise on the sound chip. This is a different sound file than will be used in the Transformers reprint. Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 09/17/2025

