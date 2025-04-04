Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – The First Trailer Will Be Released Tomorrow

After teasing the film at CinemaCon earlier this week, Disney has announced that the first trailer for TRON: Ares will be released tomorrow.

Disney closed out CinemaCon earlier this week with a massive laser light show and an extended trailer for TRON: Ares. We got the chance to see some footage from this film back in August at D23, but Disney has been keeping this one pretty close to the chest so far. However, it seems we will finally get something released to the public. The studio shared a very short promo today announcing that the first trailer will be released tomorrow. It probably won't be the same one we saw at CinemaCon, closer to the teaser we saw back in August, in the sense that it's probably not going to tell us much, but the big thing will be the music. It very much sounded like we got a teaser of what Nine Inch Nails is bringing to the table in that extended trailer. Hopefully, we'll get a taste of that trailer tomorrow. Hopefully, we'll get a poster, more images, and a more detailed one-pager. Both times I have seen footage for this film, the crowd has seemed super into it, but I'm sure people seemed super into the early footage of TRON: Legacy, too, and we all saw how that worked out.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

