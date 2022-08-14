Duo #4 Preview: Internal Conflict

David and Kelly must learn to get along in this preview of Duo #4 before they're captured by Dr. Tinker's robots and turned into a science experiment. No matter the universe, Tony Stark is gonna Tony Stark. Check out the preview below.

DUO #4
DC Comics
0622DC155
0622DC156 – Duo #4 Jessica Fong Cover – $4.99
(W) Greg Pak (A) Khoi Pham, Scott Hanna (CA) Dike Ruan
The only thing worse than being hunted by gods is catching the attention of ambitious human scientists! When the mysterious Dr. Tinker hears about David and Kelly's incredible regenerative powers, he moves to make the technology his own by any means necessary…even if it means dissecting them for it!
In Shops: 8/16/2022
SRP: $3.99

