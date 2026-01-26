Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Silverhawks, thundercats, vampirella

Dynamite Entertainment April 2026 Full Solicits: ThunderHawks

Dynamite Entertainment's full April 2026 solicits include the launch of three series as part of the ThunderCats X SilverHawks crossover event

Article Summary ThunderCats X SilverHawks launches a 15-part crossover saga across three linked series starting April 2026

Declan Shalvey writes and illustrates the main ThunderCats X SilverHawks #1, kicking off the epic event

Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living #1 unveils the villain’s ancient origins in the crossover's second chapter

New Vampirella #1 and Giant-Sized Savage Tales one-shot headline fresh Dynamite launches for April

…and the kicked off for April.

THUNDERCATS X SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR A DECLAN SHALVEY

(W/A/CA) Declan Shalvey

CIVILIZATIONS COLLIDE IN THE CROSSOVER EVENT OF THE MILLENNIUM! When Panthro originally set out on his mission to launch a new satellite high above Third Earth, he never imagined that he would wind up changing the destiny of two entire galaxies. But as soon as he boarded the mysteriously deserted space station and began digging into its workings, that destiny was set in motion — and now the day of reckoning is at hand! Alerted to an anomaly at a long-dormant base in a quarantined sector, The Copper Kid, Quicksilver, and Chromium — the SilverHawks' newest member — defy Stargazer's orders and set out on their own to investigate. But as soon as they land on the forbidden planet, they are confronted by a fearsome band of strange, cat-like warriors — and quickly find themselves in a fight for their lives! The battle is joined by more ThunderCats, including several whose fearsome abilities threaten to overwhelm the isolated SilverHawks. But when a second vessel appears in orbit, it becomes clear to Panthro that reinforcements are on their way — and not even the Eye of Thundera will be able to stop them! ThunderCats mastermind DECLAN SHALVEY kicks off his greatest Thunderan saga to date with ThunderCats X SilverHawks #1, both writing and drawing this 40-page inaugural issue that serves as the spectacular opening chapter in his 15-part crossover event spanning three titles over five months! Featuring astronomically appealing covers from SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, ERIC CANETE, and BEN OLIVER, as well as a special piece of classic ANIMATION ART, ThunderCats X SilverHawks #1 also features two tremendous incentive editions — a special cover reproducing Declan Shalvey's original layouts for the issue, and an autographed edition of Ben Oliver's cover signed by ThunderCats original series voice actor LARRY KENNEY! $5.99 4/8/2026

MUMMRA THE EVERLIVING #1 CVR A DANNY EARLS

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Danny Earls

THE SECRETS OF MUMM-RA REVEALED! Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living has been a sinister enigma to the ThunderCats ever since they first set foot on Third Earth. Now, in the second chapter of author DECLAN SHALVEY's epic 15-part ThunderCats X SilverHawks crossover event, the infamous devil-priest's ancient and tortured history will finally be unveiled! It all begins in a pyramid — but not the sinister black fortress that haunts Lion-O's dreams. This is Earth during the reign of the pharaohs, and for one nameless slave a chance discovery and a selfish act of cruelty will open a pathway to both freedom and power — for a price! Written by Shalvey and illustrated by acclaimed ThunderCats Lost artist RAPHA LOBOSCO, Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living #1 takes a deep dive into one of pop culture's greatest villains — enhanced by appropriately atmospheric covers from SHALVEY, DANNY EARLS, JOHN AMOR, and ERICA D'URSO, as well as a special piece of classic ANIMATION ART. This debut issue also features three spectacular incentive editions, including an original cover from Shalvey, a special Mumm-Ra portrait from the WBD Library, and an autographed edition of Shalvey's main cover signed by ThunderCats original series voice actor LARRY KENNEY! $4.99 4/15/2026

THUNDERCATS X SILVERHAWKS THUNDERHAWKS #1 CVR A IVAN TAO

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Ivan Tao

WINGS OF SHADOW — AND TALONS OF FIRE! Trapped in the far future, the ThunderCats Lost team is desperately searching for a way to return to the past and prevent the war that could spell the end for all of 'Cat-kind. But with the dark forces arrayed against them gaining strength every day, the besieged Thunderans of Sixth Earth are beginning to fracture under the ever-increasing pressure. As Neko strikes out on her own in an attempt to take down their enemies single-handed, her teammates plan one final raid to secure the Thundrillium they need to fuel their journey through time. But unbeknownst to them, behind their enigmatic attackers looms an even greater threat — a force unlike anything they have ever faced before! Written by ThunderCats Lost and Apex author ED BRISSON and illustrated by VINCENZO FEDERICI, this all-new series' first issue forms the third chapter in the space-and-time-spanning crossover event that kicks off on April 8th with the debut of ThunderCats X SilverHawks #1! Featuring cruelly captivating covers from IVAN TAO, DECLAN SHALVEY, MARCO FAILLA, and ALESSANDRO RANALDI, as well as a special piece of classic ANIMATION ART, ThunderCats X SilverHawks: ThunderHawks #1 also features an autographed incentive edition of Ivan Tao's cover signed by ThunderCats original series voice actor LARRY KENNEY! $4.99 4/22/2026

VAMPIRELLA (2026) #1 CVR A LUCIO PARRILLO

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Davis Goetten (CA) Lucio Parrillo

A FAMILY PLOT — WITH A TWIST! Legendary comics scribe CHRISTOPHER PRIEST rejoins artist DAVIS GOETTEN for an all-new chapter in the ongoing saga of the Daughter of Drakulon! Having lost both her Vampiri powers and the baby she stole from her sister Vampirella, a now-human Draculina faces the further loss of her newfound peace of mind when her thirst for blood is cruelly reawakened. Confronted with the prospect of once again being consumed by the evil appetites that had controlled her for centuries, Draculina embarks on a desperate quest to break the patterns of her past — or die trying! Featuring ravishingly riveting covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, DERRICK CHEW, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON, Vampirella #1 also includes a special PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG containing three limited editions of the issue! Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $4.99 4/22/2026

GIANT SIZED SAVAGE TALES (ONE SHOT) CVR A BJORN BARENDS RED SONJA

(W) David Avallone (A) Mariano Benitez-Chapo, Pasquale Qualano, Sebastian Piriz (CA) Bjorn Barends

A SAVAGE SPRING IS ABOUT TO BLOOM! The Savage Tales return with a vengeance in an all-new oversized special for 2026! Bursting with action and intrigue, Giant-Sized Savage Tales #1 features four fantastic tales of thrills, spills, and brutality, all crafted by two-fisted word wrangler DAVID AVALLONE and a trio of comics' hardest of hard-boiled artists! • MARIANO BENITEZ-CHAPO takes the Daughter of Drakulon into the shadows in "Vampirella Noir"! • PASQUALE QUALANO puts the She-Devil With a Sword through her paces in "The Exile"! • MARIANO BENITEZ-CHAPO signs on with Captain Gullivar Jones for "His War Chapter IV"! • and SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ wraps things up in "The Last Allan Quatermain Story"! This 40-page one-shot also features five uncompromising covers, including two portraits of everybody's favorite femmes fatales from artist BJORN BARENDS and three classic cosplay compositions from model @IVYCOSPLAY, as well as a special PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG containing three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $5.99 4/29/2026

