Dynamite To Publish Comic Based On Frank Frazetta's Fire And Ice

Fire And Ice was a 1983 animated fantasy film directed by Ralph Bakshi and a collaboration between Bakshi and Frank Frazetta, based on characters co-created by Bakshi and Frazetta, from a screenplay written by Conan comics writers Gerry Conway and Roy Thomas, and made using rotoscope filming. And now Dynamite Entertainment is to publish a new comic book series based on the movie, as well as a tabletop game.

"My grandpa introduced me to his film, Fire and Ice when I was in grade school," said Sara Frazetta. "Watching movies together, especially Fire and Ice, bonded our relationship. We felt the intensity of the scenes together. We were transported into the world he created. It was magical. Fire and Ice has remained in my top favorite films of all time and to be able to reignite the property with the Bakshi family and Dynamite is incredibly exciting!"

With the coming 2023 marking 40 years since the 1983 release of the original film, now more than ever is the time to celebrate and continue the legacy of this innovative and memorable film. Dynamite is working alongside the Frazetta family and Bakshi Productions with talented creators to craft a truly special set of follow ups that will delight fans new and old.

"Bakshi Productions is excited to work with the Frazetta Girls and Dynamite Comics to create new Fire & Ice media," shared Eddie Bakshi. "It is an honor to again explore the fantastic world that Frank Frazetta and Ralph Bakshi created. I know that Bakshi fans have been waiting a long time for more Fire & Ice material, and that's what we plan to give them."

Dymamite CEO and Publisher Nick Barrucci added, "Fire and Ice is a seminal classic animated feature that is beloved by fans and creators alike. In having discussions with Sara Frazetta, and having brought up my love of the movie, she stated that we could have further conversations with Joe Weber, Sara Frazetta, and Eddie Bakshi to see if we could work on a creative direction that everyone would be happy with to expand on the series. It was important to all of us that we bring something new and grew the fantastic tapestry that came before. Fortunately we all agreed on the direction of the series, and are bringing the fans the back story of these incredible characters that will build on the movie. Then when the opportunity came to release a game based on the movie, that was just icing on the cake. I speak for myself and the team at Dynamite when I say that we are honored to work with the Frazetta family who are comic book royalty, and the legacy of the Bakshi family. We can't wait for fans and retailers to see the series as it's released."

A comic book series is set to debut that will serve as a prequel and continue the themes and ideas of the original film. That ended with the barbarian hero Larn and his beloved Princess Teegra embracing in their victory and survival against the fearsome evil queen Juliana and her demented son Nekron. While their mysterious ertswhile ally Darkwolf looked on from afar. Could fans get to see these characters again, or be introduced to a barbaric and fantastical cast of newcomers? These secrets will be revealed in time as the projects come to fruition.

Further creative team information will be revealed soon, but the comic series will feature a cover presenting Frank Frazetta's original masterpiece painting created for the development and eventual poster for the movie. Superstar artists with a love of the mythos will be announced closer to the solicitation date.

In addition to a thrilling comic book prequel, Fire and Ice will also be coming to gamers' tabletops! The expansive fantasy mythos and memorable characters will translate perfectly to the roleplaying sphere where these tropes are beloved by gamers who play the likes of Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder as more, with many games taking inspiration from Fire and Ice and Bakshi's other fantasy films. The exact format and design of the game is to be revealed.