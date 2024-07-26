Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, teaser, uzumaki

Uzumaki Set for Adult Swim This September: New Teaser, Images Released

Premiering on September 28th, here's a new teaser and image gallery for Adult Swim's adaptation of Junji Ito's Japanese horror manga Uzumaki.

We've been following how things have been going with Adult Swim's anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Japanese horror manga Uzumaki since around 2019 – and based on what we've seen so far, the wait will definitely be worth it. During a panel session during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, we learned that our collective wait has only another two months to go. That's because viewers can Uzumaki to start hitting screens on Saturday, September 28, at 12:30 am during Adult Swim's anime programming block Toonami (with new episodes airing weekly in both Japanese with English subtitles). Along with a new teaser (which you can check out above), we have a beautifully disturbing image gallery to share…

First announced during 2019's Crunchyroll Expo and with Hiroshi Nagahama directing, here's a look at the official overview for the series: "'Let's leave this town together,' asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents are turning into spirals. People's eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kuouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?"

The Japanese/English voice actors for the animated series include Kirie Goshima – Uki Satake / Abby Trott, Shuichi Saito – Shin-ichiro Miki / Robbie Daymond, Azami Kurotani – Mariya Ise / Cristina Vee, Kirie's Dad – Toshio Furukawa / Doug Stone, Shuichi's Dad – Takashi Matsuyama / Aaron LaPlante, Shuichi's Mom – Mika Doi / Mona Marshall, and Katayama – Katsutoshi Matsuzaki / Max Mittleman.

Uzumaki: A Look Back at Adult Swim's Previous Previews

For a preview timeline, let's start with a look at the original teaser when the series was first announced:

In the following follow-up teaser, Nagahama offered an update on where things stood and why the delay was necessary while also including an additional look at what's to come:

That brings us to the clip that was shared at the Adult Swim Festival on the Green in San Diego in July 2023 – which you can check out below. Created in partnership with Production IG USA, the animated Adult Swim series is currently in production – with Colin Stetson on board to compose the music.

