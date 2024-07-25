Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, jeff lemire, sdcc

DC Comics Announces Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

DC Comics used San Diego Comic-Con today to confirm Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles for March 2025.

Article Summary DC Comics confirms Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles at San Diego Comic-Con, releasing March 2025.

Absolute Universe launches with Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder in October 2024, part of DC All-In initiative.

The Absolute Universe features reinventions of classic heroes, portraying superheroes as modern-day underdogs.

Creative lineup includes Jeff Lemire, Jason Aaron, Kelly Thompson, Scott Snyder, Al Ewing, and Nick Robles.

Earlier this month, Bleeding Cool announced that Absolute Flash would be written by Jeff Lemire. At the time, DC Comics wouldn't admit that the Absolute Universe, let alone that DC All In was even a thing. Today, a week after announcing it all, DC Comics used San Diego Comic-Con to confirm Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nice House By The Sea artist Nick Robles for March 2025. With a very different version of the character…

Previously I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line back in October 2023 last year. naming it as the Absolute Universe in April this year as part of DC All-In. I scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Also, previously, I had reported that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta and Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool ran how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In. DC Comics actually managed to announce Absolute Batman's existence by accident in a merchandise post.

And before you knew it, it was all official… and we got to see more of Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and DC All-In. And then Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson told all… though DC still hasn't confirmed what we reported about Ram V's new book bridging the gap between Absolute and Classic…

Use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!