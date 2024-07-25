Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, DC All-In, sdcc

Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman at SDCC

DC Comics has been showing off the Absolute Universe comic book line at San Diego Comic-Con. With Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

DC Comics has been showing off the Absolute Universe comic book line at San Diego Comic-Con. We mentioned the confirmation and creative team for Absolute Flash for next year, but what about Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman for October? The three won't be seen together, join together or work together initially, They may, indeed be rather opposed.

The Absolute Wonder Woman is still Diana, but and still the world's first superhero, but she is also the last of the Amazons, and was raised in hell. So she is both warrior and witch, armed to the teeth, and rides a giant black skeleton of a Pegasus.

Absolute Superman is the last Kryptonian, but everything else is on the table for change. He is isolated, angry and supersexy. Oh and in his second issue looks like he'll be going up against an army of Peacemakers.

Absolute Batman is Bruce Waye, Gotham city engineer, in his early twenties and big… two metres high, eighteen stone and "the Batman who lifts". The sniper in the San Doego Comic-Con preview? It's Alfred, but this Alfred is not butler. I mean, not that Bruce could afford one if he was… but Alfred will be observing the Absolute Batman and we'll see that narrative through Alfred's eyes. A former MI6 agent, he is dubbed an old guard of the British Empire, figuratively more than literally. I presume and also goes by the name Penny. Black Masj is back. And Bruce Wayne has a bulldog called Frenchie.

