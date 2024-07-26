Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2024, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Uzuki Has Arrived In Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Arc System Works have added the latest DLC character to the Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes roster, as Uzuki is available today.

Article Summary Uzuki joins Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes with elegant and devious powers, available now as DLC.

Watch the new character trailer showcasing Uzuki's long-reach skeletons, minions, and coffin attacks.

Uzuki's story of rebellion against Amnesia adds a monstrous twist, driven by her desire for chaos.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes concludes the Hollow Night saga with rollback netcode and new In-Births.

After being teased during Evo 2024, Arc System Works has officially added Uzuki to the roster for Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes. The character adds a bit of elegance and devious nature to the game as she has a long reach with her skeletons, as well as a barrage of attacks involving minions and a coffin. You can check out the latest trailer here, as the character is available right now as DLC.

Uzuki

Uzuki is every bit as monstrous on the inside as she is elegant on the outside. All she wants to do is play with her bizarre powers and see lots of people suffer. This led her to join Amnesia, which she'd heard was full of interesting people. But when it turned out that the leader of Amnesia was obsessed with gaining further power in order to become a Re-Birth, Uzuki lost interest. The solution was simple: All she had to do was rip things apart until the fun came back. Thus begins her story of rebellion.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Created in collaboration with developer French-Bread, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes brings the final chapter in the "Hollow Night" storyline that began with the first series release over a decade ago. As an original addition to the fight game genre, the game brings novel-styled action, powerful duels with foes, fantastic visual environments, 21 returning characters, new In-Births joining the roster, compelling background music, and for the first time in the series, rollback netcode has been implemented. Players take the protagonist role of high school youth Hyde as he encounters the mysterious girl, Linne, prompting his inner EXS powers to awaken. As the two band together, they struggle to defeat the fearsome Paradox. This leads to the appearance of the enigmatic Kuon the Aeon, who crushes the two victors and proclaims his advent of the world's end. Linne disappears, and Hyde, now determined to save their world from Kuon, ventures alone into the Night…

