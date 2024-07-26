Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Beastly Buddies, man thing, sdcc, Werewolf By Night

Steve Foxe & Amand Bodnar's Beastly Buddies For Marvel

Steve Foxe and Amand Bodnar's Beastly Buddies For Marvel Comics Announced at San Diego Comic-Con As A Webtoon

Beastly Buddies is a new Marvel Infinity Unlimited comic book series by Steve Foxe and Amand Bodnar, just announced at the Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comi-Con. Amd the next big thing is Man-Thing, teaming with Werewolf by Night. But don't expect some grisly horror series, quite the opposite in fact. Planned to be released digitally on Marvel Unlimited in October, Beastly Buddies aimed at all ages readers, and will be part of the Friday Funnies line running on Marvel Unlimited.

Marvel states "Follow Man-Thing and Werewolf by Night as they try to find their place in the world in this light-hearted buddy tale set in one of Marvel Universe's darkest corners. From writer Steve Foxe and artist Armand Bodnar, the new 'Beastly Buddies' Infinity Comic series arrives October 18 on Marvel Unlimited, just in time for spooky season."

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Friday July 26, 2024 4:15pm – 5:15pm PDT

Room 6DE

This is it, True Believers . . . the one you've been waiting for! Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of digital media and creative strategy Ryan Penagos (ak.a. Agent M), and other Marvel guests are here for a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes. The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans can look no further than this panel for an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever. Plus, attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

Marvel Unlimited, owned by Marvel Comics, distributes their comic books online, and launched in 2007. It now has more than 30,000 comic book issues in its archive, and launched original series that run every week exclusive to the digital webtoon format. It is probably doing some kind of deal for San Diego Comic-Con weekend if you go looking around the place.

