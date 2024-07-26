Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man | Tagged: Alliance, retailerlunch, sdcc, Spider-Boy

Marvel Launch a New Young Superhero Team in 2025 to Change The World

Currently, Diamond Comic Distributors is running a retailer lunch meeting at San Diego Comic-Con, and Bleeding Cool has some friendly types in the room, letting us know what is what. And right now that's the Marvel Comics presentation, as Marvel are still sub-distributed to many comic book stores via Diamond. And Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski is in the room letting retailers know what is coming down the pipe. And from Lucian Vecchio, promotional art for a brand new team of superheroes. Young superheroes it seems. Promising to change the world. And doing in in 2025.

Let's zoom in a little, shall we? Well, that's Spider-Boy, Kid Juggernaut and a bunch of the New Champion variant cover characters from last year, some of whom had been joined together as The Alliance in Spider-Woman but looks like they may now be striking out on their own. Could that be Ms Magneto by any chance?

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con again this year, which allows comic book publishers to present upcoming projects to comic book store owners and employees who have made the trip to the show, and sometimes pick up some swag on the way, Watch those eBay listings in the next coming hours, there may be quite a few items worth picking up, and for retailers it can sometimes pay for the cost of coming to the show. There is plenty more coverage to come on Bleeding Cool it seems. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

