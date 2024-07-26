Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: sdcc, west coast avengers

West Coast Avengers #1 by Gerry Duggan & Danny Kim Announced at SDCC

Marvel has now confirmed, a new West Coast Avengers series launching for November written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Danny Kim.

It has been teased a lot in the Iron Man comics of late. But now it has been confirmed, a new West Coast Avengers series launching for November written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Danny Kim. And announced at the Marvel Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Rather than the teased all-reformed supervillains, members include Iron Man, Spider-Woman, Firestar, War Machine… oh and Ultron. Okay, maybe he might have a bit of a reformation journey…

…of course every story with Ultron in it becomes an Ultron story, I think Tom Brevoort said that recently.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Friday July 26, 2024 4:15pm – 5:15pm PDT

Room 6DE

This is it, True Believers . . . the one you've been waiting for! Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of digital media and creative strategy Ryan Penagos (ak.a. Agent M), and other Marvel guests are here for a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes. The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans can look no further than this panel for an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever. Plus, attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

Bleeding Cool previously reported how in Invincible Iron Man #19 saw Jim Rhodes recruit a number of villains to his cause of mutant solidarity. But it didn't end there.

Future omniscient Tony Stark narrator told us that this happens. Will this be in a relaunched Iron Man? Or in a new as-yet-unnanounced spinoff book? Starring Jim Rhodes' War Machine?

We wondered if this is what the new Thunderbolts book will end up being, alongside the new movie? Some kind of Avengers Meets Suicide Squad? West Con Avengers? The Aveng-Perps? The Offenders? Invincible Iron Man #20 sees that plan pushed forward, thanks to a handy little pre-nup.

Los Angeles property bought. Discussions had. Arguments started.

So what is Marvel Comics going to announce next?

You know it's San Diego Comic-Con in one week's time, right? Well it was then. And it is now.

We suggested a new West Coast Avengers series written, presumably, by Gerry Duggan. With Tony Stark, Jim Rhodes and a whole bunch of villains. Thunderbolts by any other name, smelling sweetly of diesel… well Ultron will do, I guess.

