Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: dan mora, DC All-In, justice league unlimited, mark waid, sdcc

Justice League Unlimited by Mark Waid & Dan Mora, But What Of The JSA?

Mark Waid has announced Justice Society Unlimited, to be drawn by Dan Mora, from DC Comics at San Diego Comic-Con as part of DC All In.

Article Summary Dan Mora's impressive output continues with two monthly DC titles, including the new Justice League Unlimited series.

Justice League Unlimited stars iconic heroes such as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, alongside lesser-known characters.

Speculation arises if the new series will blend with the Justice Society of America, with hints in revealed designs.

Justice League Watchtower returns with new features and possibly housing both the Justice League and the JSA.

I've always wondered how Dan Mora can draw so fast. There was one moment with his work for DC, Boom and others when he was juggling three books a month. But now it seems he is settling down to just two a month. And, as well as Superman or World's Finest, the other one will be the new Justice League Unlimited series also written by Mark Waid and announced by DC Comics at San Diego Comic-Con as part of DC All In.

Members of the new Justice League Unlimited will include the usual expected figures such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash and Martian Manhunter, but also the less prominent Captain Atom, Normal Atom, Black Lightning and Star Sapphire.

But will they be the Justice League Unlimited… or the Justice Society Of America? Will one encompass the other? Because DC Comics also showed off these designs…

And we will see the return of the Justice League Watchtower, which has been removed from Earth's orbit pre-New 52, it looks like the Justice League will be back on a satellite, looking down on the little people once more… It will include a Robin's Nest, Security Officer's quarters, Engine Core, Phantom Zone, Boom Tube, Docking Stations, Quarters Of Solitude and the Golden Quarters, which is to be the home of the new Justice Society Of America according to these designs… check out the JSA logo.

Is the Justice League Unlimited a disguise mechanism to relaunch the Justice Society Of America? Mark Waid did say, describing this comic that it would be about big missions, big stories, small stories, with the Watchtower, basically, the home to every superhero on Earth." I guess that must include the JSA. And maybe the Robins as well.

Either way, look for the series to launch from DC Comics in November, and more from DC Comics to announce across San Diego Comic-Con. Use our DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!