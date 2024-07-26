Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: Gremlins: The Wild Batch, max, sdcc, Simu Liu

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Adds Simu Liu, Season 2 Debuts Oct. 3 On Max

Gremlins: The Wild Batch has added Simu Liu and John Glover to the voice cast for season 2, debuting October 3rd.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch is returning to Max for a second season, and at SDCC this afternoon, they announced that the return will happen on October 3rd. Joining the cast for season 2 will be Simu Liu, as well as John Glover, returning to the franchise. The second season takes place one year after the events of season 1 and moves the action to San Francisco. The main voice cast of the show includes Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Is So Much Fun

At today's GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Max let loose a flurry of exciting casting announcements for the second season of the hit animated prequel series, including news that Simu Liu will join the main cast, and John Glover – star of the "Gremlins" film sequel – will return to the franchise as a guest voice. The new season will premiere THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 on Max.

Taking place one year after the events of season one, GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.

I had a lot of fun with the first season of this show, and it was smart to continue the franchise this way. From what I read, the energy in the room for this panel was high, so hopefully, that bodes well for the prospects of getting more seasons past the second one as well. Season 2 of Gremlins: The Wild Batch will debut on Max starting on October 3rd.

