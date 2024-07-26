Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion Announced

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns will add a new expansion to the main storyline, as well as six new DLC characters to the roster

Article Summary Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expansion releases September 24, 2024, with a new storyline featuring Titan Havik.

Six new characters join the roster: Noob Saibot, Cyrax, Sektor, Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian.

Animalities return as free content, letting characters morph into spirit animals for brutal finishing moves.

Scorpion skin inspired by the 1995 film available free for current Mortal Kombat 1 owners starting today.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed the next major addition to Mortal Kombat 1, as they will release a brand new expansion called Khaos Reigns. The game will expand on a story featuring Havik from a different timeline, who has become extremely corrupted and looks to bring chaos to every universe he can. With him come three familiar names in different forms: Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot arrive with new takes on their origins as well, fitting into the new timeline set forth from the events of MK1. But that's not all, as they have also added three Warner Bros-owned properties to the mix, Ghostface, The T-1000, and Conan The Barbarian. Plus, Animalities have returned, much like Friendships made a comeback in MK11, and if you already own the game, you get a free Scorpion skin inspired by the 1995 film today. We have more details about the content below, as it will be released on September 24, 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

After repelling the invaders who endangered Fire God Liu Kang's New Era of peace, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands the story campaign with an all-new cinematic narrative. When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik, whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy.

Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, Kombat Pack 2 features returning kombatants Noob Saibot, voiced by Kaiji Tang; Cyrax, voiced by Enuka Okuma; and Sektor, voiced by Erika Ishii, all with unique backstories as part of the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 Universe. As Sub-Zero, Bi-Han was the Lin Kuei's ruthless Grandmaster, but his soul was stolen by Titan Havik to create the perfect henchman, Noob Saibot, who is now dedicated to fomenting anarchy. Born into the Zaki, one of the Lin Kuei's many sub-clans, Cyrax became a martial arts prodigy with an independent streak and untamed desire to serve the clan on her terms or not at all. Growing up immersed in Lin Kuei culture under the tutelage of her parents, Sektor becomes a master armorer, skilled warrior, and Sub-Zero's most trusted lieutenant, committed to advancing the clan's future at all costs.

Kombat Pack 2 also brings a new batch of guest fighters into the mix with Ghostface, the recurring identity donned by antagonists from the Scream horror movie franchise, voiced by Roger L. Jackson; T-1000, the liquid metal-based Terminator and deadly cybernetic assassin from the Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) film featuring the voice and likeness of actor Robert Patrick; and Conan the Barbarian, the towering warrior from the Conan the Barbarian (1982) film featuring the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Additionally, Animalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves will be returning as a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners. Allowing characters to morph into their spirit animal to annihilate defeated opponents, Animalities can be performed by all playable fighters and will be available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns release.

