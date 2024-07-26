Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: fantastic four, retailerlunch, sdcc

Marvel Launch a Brand New Fantastic Four Team at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Comics is to launch a brand new Fantastic Four team, to be announced later at San Diego Comic-Con "Next Big Thing" panel

Article Summary Marvel announces a brand new Fantastic Four team at San Diego Comic-Con's "Next Big Thing" panel.

Marvel's Editor-in-Chief, C.B. Cebulski, teases the new team, hinting at a "Fantastic Three."

Speculation arises about a potential tie-in with the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Attendees of the panel will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book.

Currently, Diamond Comic Distributors is running a retailer lunch meeting at San Diego Comic-Con, and Bleeding Cool has some friendly types in the room, letting us know what is what. And right now that's the Marvel Comics presentation, as Marvel are still sub-distributed to many comic book stores via Diamond. And Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski is in the room letting retailers know what is coming down the pipe. And that means a tease for a brand new Fantastic Four… or is this a Fantastic Three where someone doesn't count?

We are to find out more at Marvel's Next Big Thing panel and as you can see we have a little silhouette. Including one central character with rather big ears… any ideas?

Not the only time we have had a new Fantastic Four of course. Remember Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Hulk and Punisher. Will this be a bit like that or something very different indeed? Something that might even tuie in with the upcoming movie? Who knows. But we all will at 4.15pm…

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Friday July 26, 2024 4:15pm – 5:15pm PDT

Room 6DE

This is it, True Believers . . . the one you've been waiting for! Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of digital media and creative strategy Ryan Penagos (ak.a. Agent M), and other Marvel guests are here for a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes. The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans can look no further than this panel for an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever. Plus, attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con again this year, which allows comic book publishers to present upcoming projects to comic book stores whose owners and employees have made the trip to the show, and sometimes pick up some swag on the way/ Watch those eBay listings in the next coming hours, there may be quite a few items worth picking up, and for retailers it can sometimes pay for the cost of coming to the show. There is plenty more coverage to come on Bleeding Cool it seems. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!