Deadpool & Wolverine Will Put A Big Smile On Your Face {Review}

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most fun superhero films you will ever see, and will put a smile on your face.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' chemistry shines, elevating their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool.

The film features well-choreographed fight scenes, memorable cameos, and inside jokes for longtime Marvel fans.

Though the plot is thin and the second half drags, the sheer fun of the movie outweighs its flaws.

Deadpool & Wolverine will put a giant smile on your face; it is almost not worth critiquing at all. A love letter to the Marvel films of the early 2000s, it hits every note fans have wanted since the project was announced. The jokes land hard, though there is an exhausting amount of them. We get maybe Hugh Jackman's best performance as Wolverine ever, and the cameos are the type that have you pointing at the screen and getting your heart racing. Sure, the last half of the movie slows down a bit too much, and it has one of the thinest plots in any superhero movie, but who cares? In this case, it delivers exactly what you want when you walk into the theater, and that is okay.

Deadpool & Wolverine Is Fun, But Not Perfect

While the giant smile is on your face while you watch this film, it distracts some of the lesser parts. The film has a pretty dull tone, as director Shawn Levy gives us a bland backdrop to the fun. Some of that has to do with where exactly the film takes place, but even then, we have seen that place before, and it has more life to it. The story of the film itself is as thin as possible. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is recruited to the TVA to give his life a sense of purpose, but then he right away finds out that it is not the case, and he has to grab Logan (Jackman) to help him break some machine blah blah blah. None of it matters, and they know that. It is thin on purpose, but as a film, that makes the second half drag ever so slightly.

But who cares? There are so many jokes, well-choreographed fight scenes, and incredible moments that you have way too much fun to notice. Reynolds is really off the rails here, in a good way, as these are some of the most vulgar antics we have seen from him in the role so far. The chemistry between him and Jackman is off the charts. Why did this take so long again? Jackman somehow found yet another way to play Logan, as it feels like a different version than we have seen before. It is pretty special how he has gotten more than one goodbye to the character now, and each one has felt emotionally earned and right. He is the grounding force in this film, while everything else goes way off the rails, as it should.

There are a lot of other things in this film to talk about, but at another time. This is one you for sure want to go into blind, but comic fans will smile ear to ear at a certain montage. The cameos are better than anyone thought, and the ones that do not happen are even more surprising. When the true nature of the story they are telling is laid out, it adds a bit of sweetness to the proceedings that longtime fans will find heartwarming. Those of us who have been watching Marvel films since 1998 will and enjoyed them will feel seen. Some cameos and jokes are so inside baseball that they might go over some people's heads, but those who understand them will never forget them. Marvel Studios certainly knows how to laugh at themselves, though hopefully, some publicists were called in advance.

Deadpool & Wolverine more than sticks the landing for fans. Those who aren't may have more trouble, but there is more than enough to keep anyone who sees it engaged and have a hell of a time in the theater. This is the best version of this film they could have possibly made, and while the MCU may not be "back" from everyone, at least we can all enjoy this one right now, no matter what you may feel they need to fix from recent years.

Deadpool & Wolverine Review by Jeremy Konrad 8 / 10 Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most audience-pleasing superhero films we have ever gotten. Tons of fun, with a great performance by Hugh Jackman returning to Wolverine.

