Tom Hardy & Mike Mignola Launches In Dark Horse October 2024 Solicits

Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder. Kelly Sue De Connick, James Robinson, Jeff Lemire, Mike Mignola launch comics In Dark Horse's October 2024 Solicits

Dark Horse brings Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Ryan Smallman's comic Arcbound to print in their October-but-actually-November 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as a resolicit of Michael Avon Oeming and Mirko Colak's Assassin's Creed: Mirage: Soar Of Eagles, Barstow #1 by Rebekah McKendry and Tyler Jenkins, Black Hammer Spiral City #1 by Jeff Lemire and Teddy H. Kristiansen, Borderlands: Moxxis Mysererious Memento #1 by Amy Chu and Mike Norton, FML #1 by Kelly Sue DeConnick and David Lopez, Living Hell #1 by Caitlin Yarsky, Serpent in Garden Of Eden: Last Battle For England #1 by Mike Mignola and Ben Stenbeck, Welcome To The Maynard #1 by James Robinson and J Bone and You Never Heard Of Me #1 by Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli

ANANSI BOYS I #6 CVR A MACK

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241140

AUG241141 – ANANSI BOYS I #6 CVR B MARTINBROUGH

(W) Neil Gaiman, Marc Bernardin (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) David Mack

Fat Charlie is forced to deal with the fallout of Spider's day pretending to be him – the chaos he caused at Fat Charlie's job at the Grahame Coats Agency as well as the kiss-filled complications with Spider and Rosie. Daisy (the woman Fat Charlie woke up with after the evening of wine, women, and song) is more than meets the eye. Plus: A classic tale of young Anansi brewing his particular brand of mischief.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

ARCBOUND #1 CVR A SMALLMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241142

AUG241143 – ARCBOUND #1 CVR B PANOSIAN

AUG241144 – ARCBOUND #1 CVR C MANN

AUG241145 – ARCBOUND #1 CVR D KIRKHAM

AUG241146 – ARCBOUND #1 CVR E 10 COPY BESCH

AUG241147 – ARCBOUND #1 CVR F 25 COPY OTTLEY

(W) Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A / CA) Ryan Smallman

New York Times bestselling-author Scott Snyder, comics titan Frank Tieri and acclaimed artist Ryan Smallman with contributions by Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy to bring you a bold new sci-fi saga! In a future where Earth has become a barren wasteland, Zynitec harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. When Kai, a rising star Mediator in Zynitec's army, gets an unexplained message from a mysterious entity, everything he thinks he believes is thrown into question-and leaves him to explore what it truly means to be human in a world where the boundaries of technology and identity blur.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

ASSASSINS CREED MIRAGE SOAR OF EAGLES #1 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241148

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Julie Dillon

Years before the events of Assassin's Creed Mirage, a young Fuladh must return to his homeland to investigate political unrest that could point to a secret Order of the Ancients' stronghold. But in order to discover what's behind the chaos and violence in Adulis, Fuladh and Roshan will have to confront a more immediate danger. Join writer Michael Avon Oeming and artist Mirko Colak as they explore a mysterious new tale from the world of Assassin's Creed, created in partnership with Ubisoft.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

BARSTOW #1

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241149

(W) Rebekah McKendry (A / CA) Tyler Jenkins

At the center of the Mojave Desert, at the crossroads between hell and gone, lies Barstow. Agent Miranda Diaz is in this godforsaken land on the trail of a missing agent. He's a man she's never met, and yet her name was the only clue he left behind. Something dark… something demonic… lurks beneath this oddball town, but can Miranda unravel the mystery before all hell breaks loose? Award-winning horror writing and filmmaking team David Ian McKendry and Rebekah McKendry team-up with Eisner-nominated artist Tyler Jenkins for this all-new comedy-horror series!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #1 CVR A KRISTIANSEN

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241150

AUG241151 – BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #1 CVR B MIGNOLA

AUG241152 – BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #1 CVR C WAGNER

AUG241153 – BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #1 CVR D FEGREDO

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Teddy H. Kristiansen

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga is back in this earth-shattering story that's essential for all super-hero and Jeff Lemire fans! From the ashes of Black Hammer: The End comes a new era and a brand-new cast of heroes struggling to survive in a chaotic new world set to destroy them. A bold new vision for the Black Hammer Universe by series creator Jeff Lemire and legendary artist Teddy Kristiansen (The Sandman).

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

BORDERLANDS MOXXIS MYSTERIOUS MEMENTO #1

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241154

(W) Amy Chu (A / CA) Mike Norton

Former celebrity and current badass Siren Amara misses the fame and excitement of her glory days. Nowadays common stooges don't know who they're messing with-though they soon find out. In order to reclaim the highs of her former heroics, she needs a gig. Luckily, Moxxi needs help recovering a mysterious artifact…

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #6 CVR A ZUCKER

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241155

AUG241156 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #6 CVR B FLOPS

AUG241157 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #6 CVR C 10 COPY STEPHANE

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker

After 29 issues over five years, Canto's quest reaches its conclusion. He's made friends, found allies, and explored the strangest corners of the Unnamed World. He's faced the Shrouded Man to demand his people's hearts. He's led an army into war. Now, with freedom within reach, we will finally answer the question-how does it end?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

CARLYLE SCHOOL FOR KINGS #2

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241158

(W) Nelson Greaves (A / CA) Davide Castelluccio

All of the Woodbees are fighting to be King. But Emme? She's fighting for revenge. Emme knows she has to keep her wits about her if she's going to survive, but when the first challenge requires teamwork, can she rely on the help of others? And can Emme and her team survive the determination of the King's sons and the brutality of the Kestrals?

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

DUCK & COVER #3 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241159

AUG241160 – DUCK & COVER #3 CVR B ALBUQUERQUE

AUG241161 – DUCK & COVER #3 CVR C 10 COPY SHIMIZU

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Armed with knowledge (and weaponry), our young survivors must fight for freedom as everything comes to a head in this jam-packed arc finale!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

FML #1 CVR A LOPEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241162

AUG241163 – FML #1 CVR B BUENO

AUG241164 – FML #1 CVR C LAFUENTE

AUG241165 – FML #1 CVR D 10 COPY SCOTT

AUG241166 – FML #1 CVR E 25 LARRAZ

AUG241167 – FML #1 CVR F RIOS FOC

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (A / CA) David Lopez

From the Eisner award-winning creators who brought you Captain Marvel, Bitch Planet, and Wonder Woman: Historia comes this genre-busting, apocalyptic odyssey about a group of metal kids who face a medley of bizarre foes and encounters in Portland, Oregon during a worldwide pandemic. Riley is a teen that sketches out his heavy metal future with a ballpoint pen between monster movies and band practice. But musical stardom needs to compete with high school, the temper of a former Riot Grrrl mother, the morbid obsessions of a goth sister, and the eccentricities of bandmates that threaten to drive him and everyone around him insane. The balance gets harder after a ritual during a party in Portland's Forest Park causes him to wake up one day to discover that the creatures, witchcraft, and metal world he's obsessed with may be a bit closer to home than he preferred.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

GROO MINSTREL MELODIES #3

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241168

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

Groo's foolishness is endless, so here are more entertaining verses from the traveling minstrel who's been delighting (and sometimes disturbing) folks across the land with tales of the bumbling barbarian! Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier deliver another hilarious Groo adventure, with exquisite colors by Carrie Strachan and Eisner Award-winning lettering work by Stan Sakai.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

IMBOKODO #2

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241169

(W) Thabiso Mabanna, Thabo Rametsi (A / CA) Katlego Motaung

Lieutenant Manthatisi, the Nameless Warrior, and a team of Imboko join Chief Moshe and set sail for Thaba N'chu. With war on the horizon, and the land teeming with refugees, will they find answers to the missing girls? Are Emperor Mbande and the Ngola behind the carnage and kidnapping-or are there other forces at play?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #2 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241170

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

The most stunning superhero comic book you will ever read as the mystery behind the series is revealed and we discover not only the secret of the island and where the superheroes came from, but the secret origin of the human race. This is a monumental issue you can't miss.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #5 CVR A BARRETT

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241171

AUG241172 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #5 CVR B PATRIDGE

(W) Zackary Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Oliver Barrett

For a Viking, anything is possible, if they are only willing to fight for it. After secrets are revealed and prices are paid, Frey realizes she has abdicated her influence in her family's patriarchal rule for too long. Now, she must oppose her father and brothers alone, and choose the Asvald's fate, if she can survive the greatest battle yet.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

LIVING HELL #1

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241173

(W) Caitlin Yarsky (A / CA) Caitlin Yarsky

Meet Jerome Jameel-husband, father, demon. Hell is not just a place; it's a prison, a realm where demons have lived in exile for eons. A few of them find a way back to the human world, where they hide in plain sight. Jerome was one of the lucky few to escape and start a new life, and for the sake of his daughter-Jerome is determined to stay out of trouble. But when he comes face-to-face with one of Hell's bounty hunters, his plans go awry.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

MASKED MACHER #3 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241174

(W) David Goodman (A / CA) Alex Andres

After the Masked Macher's publicity stunt with the bear backfires, Tony Hollywood seeks out other avenues to fame and fortune. It only leads to more trouble, this time with a wrestler known as "The Sheik." Adding to his troubles, a reporter who interviewed him ends up dead, and so now instead of adoring fans, Tony's got the attention of the police.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #4 CVR A GIANGIORDANO

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241175

AUG241176 – NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #4 CVR B 10 COPY B&W

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Nemesis and his sidekick are the toast of the town in their billionaire secret identities, drinking champagne all day and robbing people all night. But are the authorities getting closer to finding out who they really are?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

PARANOID GARDENS #5 CVR A WESTON

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241177

AUG241178 – PARANOID GARDENS #5 CVR B DARROW

(W) Gerard Way, Shaun Simon (A / CA) Chris Weston

As Loo's traumatic past is finally revealed, all hell breaks loose as the Gardens continue to crumble, patients die, and a bizarre hostile amusement park cult begin to take over.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

PRODIGY SLAVES OF MARS #4 CVR A LANDINI (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241179

AUG241180 – PRODIGY SLAVES OF MARS #4 CVR B B&W LANDINI (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Stefano Landini

Why did Edison Crane's older, smarter brother leave home and drop out when he had everything to live for? What made him become a homeless drug addict who literally despised his father? And what ties it all to the planet Mars?

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

SEANCE IN ASYLUM #2 CVR A MUTTI (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241181

AUG241182 – SEANCE IN ASYLUM #2 CVR B FRANCAVILLA (RES)

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Carl, a comatosed soldier suffering from combat fatigue, hasn't spoken a word in years. But thanks to Alicia's séance, he has finally awoken out from his war-torn stupor. But something is different about him. Something has changed. Not only is he not acting like himself, he appears to be someone else altogether. He seems to be… possessed? But by who?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

SERPENT IN GARDEN ED GREY LAST BATTLE FOR ENGLAND #1

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241183

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Ben Stenbeck

Witchfinder Ed Grey is summoned by Alice, queen of the last standing realm on earth, to defend her and England against Morgan Le Fay and her champion in a final standoff. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and fan-favorite artist Ben Stenbeck team up for a final story after the end of the world.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

SPACE USAGI WHITE STAR RISING #2 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241184

AUG241185 – SPACE USAGI WHITE STAR RISING #2 CVR B 10 COPY MOMOKO

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

With the bounty hunter Rhogen on their side, Usagi and his team plan to infiltrate Shirohoshi Castle and collect the clan's secret information before the Kajitori can steal it. This miniseries will be newly colored by longtime collaborator Emi Fujii! Each issue will also include a new eight-page short story by Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai, featuring Space Usagi's Akemi character!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #12 CVR A TOLIB

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241186

AUG241187 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #12 CVR B FAVOC

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

The Nihil are closing in on Valo and a mysterious pirate radio broadcaster known as the Scarlet Skull has called for help. Padawan Ram Jomaram and Jedi Knight Farzala Tarabal have bravely answered the distress call, but soon find themselves in over their heads. Will Ram, Farzala, and the Scarlet Skull mange to save Valo from the Nihil… again?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III DISPATCHES #2

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241188

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Jake Bartok

When an important Republic droid is captured by the ruthless Nihil commander called the Warden, Crash Ongwa sends Jedi Padawan turned freedom fighter Ruu to rescue it from the Warden's clutches. Meanwhile, teenage Nihil member Driggit Parse is tasked with hacking the droid, but she just might have her own ideas about how to use it… See how they all collide in award-winning author Alyssa Wong's High Republic Adventures debut!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

SUMMER SHADOWS #3

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241189

(W) John Harris Dunning (A / CA) Ricardo Cabral

Alekos and Nick finally admit their feelings for each other-but despite the growing danger, Nick still refuses to abandon the quest to find his missing ex, Anthony. He attends a debauched party aboard the vampires' yacht. But will he leave with Anthony? Or will he be trapped there forever, seduced by the mesmerizing leader of the vampires, Haylas?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

WELCOME TO THE MAYNARD #1 CVR A BONE

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241190

AUG241191 – WELCOME TO THE MAYNARD #1 CVR B SAMNEE

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) J. Bone

From the celebrated creators behind Starman and Super Friends comes this new magical tale of crime and theft in the world of bourgeoise hospitality. "Welcome To the Maynard!" This is a hotel unlike any other. A place where every guest and staff member has magic in their veins. This is a hotel for magicians, witches, and otherworldly beings. This is also where Phillipa (Pip) Dale begins her first day as the hotel's new bellhop (and trainee house detective) and where she is immediately thrust into a mystery involving an enchanted hotel theft whose daring thefts are deadly. This hotel is a magical, wonderful, dangerous place… so please come in and stay a while.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

WHERE MONSTERS LIE CULL DE SAC #2 CVR A KOWALSKI

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241192

AUG241193 – WHERE MONSTERS LIE CULL DE SAC #2 CVR B CROOK

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

Welcome to Site C! Home of hillbilly slashers, backwoods cannibals, and all the rural killers. I'm sure everything will be perfectly fine here. Oh, and the other monsters send Final Girl turned Special Agent, Connor Hayes out to kill a babysitter to prove his loyalty to them. I'm sure that also will turn out absolutely fine. The monstrous terrors increase in the second issue of the second arc!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #5 CVR A MASTANTUONO

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241194

AUG241195 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #5 CVR B ZONJIC

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Corrado Mastantuono

Corvo Bianco is in flames as the battle to claim it burns stronger. Lies upon lies, Geralt and Yennefer find themselves in an even more twisted scheme and those who sought to take the land find themselves at the mercy of a surprising foe-where the price to pay, will be all they have fought for.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

YOU NEVER HEARD OF ME #1

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241196

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

The ability to touch someone and see both the best and the worst moment of their life, be it past or future, means the ability to try to change things for the better. Such power can feel like a curse, especially if you're a teenage seer who thinks he has enough problems.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKIS WITCHER EDGE OF THE WORLD HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241197

(W) Andrzej Sapkowski, Magdalena Salik (A) Tommasso Bennato, Chris O'Halloran

Work is hard to come by for Geralt and with Dandelion, not a subject for his rhymes or ballads. As they travel to the edge of the known world, townsfolk speak of many stories but it seems that's all they are-recitals of monsters and superstition-until a man follows Geralt with news of a devil scavenging the local fields. Rid the beast, but under no condition is he to be killed. Only how can Geralt hunt the creature, for there is no such things as devils… This graphic novel is the third in a series of adaptations from Sapkowski's acclaimed short story collection The Last Wish!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

ARKHAM HORROR TERROR AT END OF TIME #3 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241198

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

After their encounter with Olmstead, Joe and Jenny are hurtled through the depths of time. With prehistoric beasts on their tail-and bound by the whims of the artifact-Joe and Jenny must find their way home. But where will they end up next? And what terror awaits them at the end of time?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

ART OF DEAD SPACE HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241199

(W) Motive Studio (A) Motive Studio

Join us in celebrating the art of the 2023 smash-hit Dead Space-the completely rebuilt sci-fi survival-horror classic. Pore over details, small and large, that expand and improve the original game's thrilling vision. Explore the claustrophobic hallways of the Ishimura, alien landscape of Aegis VII, iconic engineering suits, tools, weapons, characters, and gruesome necromorphs presented on beautiful, high-quality paper stock so you don't miss any element of this faithful and terrifying ground-up remake.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

BLACK SIGHT TP

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241200

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Conor Boyle

While traveling alone across 1960s Europe, young, vibrant, and lonely American Alex Greer walks into a club in Amsterdam and suddenly her life is changed forever. When she wakes up the next morning, she finds herself accused of murder and later imprisoned in what she discovers is a secret CIA black site that's used for psychological experimentation. This terrifying thriller follows her attempts to not only escape, but to separate stark reality from mental manipulation. Can she free herself and get away with her mind and soul intact? Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

BOWLING WITH CORPSES & OTHER STRANGE TALES HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241201

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Mike Mignola, Dave Stewart, Clem Robins

New folklore-inspired tales abound in this new anthology of fantasy stories written and drawn Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. From a search for the beating heart of a long-dead sorcerer, to a pirate girl who makes a deal with the devil, to the titular boy who wins a grim prize in a game with some undead interlopers, and more. Mignola builds a brand-new world filled with the weird, wicked and whimsical in this volume that will delight longtime Hellboy fans and new readers alike.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

BY A THREAD TP

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241202

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Valeria Favoccia

Ten years ago a deadly and mysterious infection spread across the Earth's terrain, forcing humankind to live in communities precipitously built above the ground. Growing up on Needle Three, Jo barely remembers a time before darkness enveloped the world. But when our hero's community comes under attack by the despotic Charon and his forces, Jo and his friends must decide whether or not to venture across the wasteland in search of a safe haven as the world hangs by a thread.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

COMPLETE KABUKI 30TH ANNIV ED HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241203

(W) David Mack

For the 30th anniversary of the publication of the original Kabuki series, David Mack and Dark Horse Comics proudly present this complete collection of the entire comics run of Kabuki in a single, oversized hardcover with a beautiful and new painted cover. Japan: A woman, code-named "Kabuki," works for a government agency known as "the Noh." When the agency she works for is compromised, Kabuki's quest sends her down a difficult path, which brings her into direct conflict with the powers she formerly served. Delving into the Ainu (the indigenous people of Japan), and Japanese mythology; Kabuki is a crime story, an espionage story, and is hauntingly told through the lens of the Japanese ghost story. Collects Kabuki Library Editions Volumes 1-4 (minus the bonus content).

In Shops: Jan 08, 2024

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA TP VOL 02 ARTAGAN

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241204

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Aviv Or, Cris Peter

The trickster-fey Artagan returns, but does he have something up his sleeves again? The powerful and mischievous Archfey Artagan, also known as the Traveler, finally gets his day in court-which is the last thing he wanted. But since he's here, he's happy to tell the Seelie and Unseelie courts how he's graced the material realms with his knowledge and mentorship. But there are witnesses who may have a different take, and the consequences could be dire. Collects Critical Role: Tales of Exandria-Artagan #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA HC VOL 02 ARTAGAN DLX ED

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241205

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Aviv Or, Cris Peter

The trickster-fey Artagan returns, but does he have something up his sleeves again? The powerful and mischievous Archfey Artagan, also known as the Traveler, finally gets his day in court-which is the last thing he wanted. But since he's here, he's happy to tell the Seelie and Unseelie courts how he's graced the material realms with his knowledge and mentorship. But there are witnesses who may have a different take, and the consequences could be dire. This gorgeous deluxe edition features a beautiful foil-stamped slipcase and cover worthy enough for even the pickiest of fey, along with a gallery-quality lithograph by artist Toby Sharp! Collects Critical Role: Tales of Exandria-Artagan #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

DRIVE LIKE HELL GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN248321

(W) Rich Douek (A) Alex Cormack

Bobby Ray and Dahlia planned the perfect bank heist, and even stole the perfect getaway car. There's just one little problem-it belongs to the devil himself, and he wants it back. Bad. When the job goes wrong, Bobby Ray and Dahlia find themselves embroiled in a high-octane chase across the highways, on the run from demonic cops, satanic bikers, and psychotic religious freaks, all of them after the car, and the mysterious artifact in its trunk. With all the forces of evil on their trail, there's only one thing Bobby Ray and Dahlia can do-Drive Like Hell. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

EC ARCHIVES CRIME SUSPENSTORIES TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241207

(W) Al Feldstein (A) Johnny Craig, Jack Kamen, Al Williamson

Jolting tales of criminals, capers, and tension, now in an affordable, oversized paperback! Collecting issues #13-18 of Crime SuspenStories from the twisted artistic talents of Al Feldstein, Johnny Craig, Bill Gaines, Jack Kamen, Sid Check, Al Williamson, Fred Peters, Graham Ingels, George Evans, Al Williamson, Joe Orlando, and more. Featuring a foreword by David del Valle!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

EERIE ARCHIVES TP VOL 09

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241208

(W) Esteban Maroto, Doug Moench (A) Tom Sutton, Esteban Maroto

Enter the laboratory of Cousin Eerie as he prepares to throw the switch on another shocking collection of terror tales in Eerie Archives Volume 9, now in a value-priced paperback edition. Prepare yourself for an extended series of forbidden experiments by comics masterminds Esteban Maroto, Doug Moench, Tom Sutton, Steve Skeates, Luis Dominguez, and more. By the way, who's that strapped to the slab? Oh, it's you! Don't worry, the pain won't last forever-but it'll feel like it! Collects Eerie magazine issues #42-46.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

HEARTPIERCER TP

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241209

(W) Rich Douek (A) Justin Birch, Gavin Smith, Nicholas Burgdorf

Atala thought she was saving the world-but in hunting down the great beasts, she wound up dooming it. Betrayed by her lord, Kurrn, and left for dead, she awakes in a dark world overrun by nightmares, with a single mission on her mind: revenge.

But before she can avenge herself on Kurrn, she must deal with the devastation left in his wake – beginning with a tribe of vicious werewolves menacing one of the last human settlements. As she confronts the bestial Howler and comes to terms with her own past, Atala must unlock a deep and ancient power inside herself if she is to survive, much less triumph. Collects Heartpiercer #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

KILL ME & OTHER CURIOSITIES GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN248326

(W) Chad Lambert (A) Kevin Czap, Apriyadi Kusbiantoro, Christine Larsen, Kelly Williams

This anthology of writer Chad Lambert's Dark Horse Presents short stories collects the full, fictional "Kill Me" saga and six other comic collaborations-including the autobiographical 2015 Harvey Award winner for Best Short Story, "Breaking Out." In "Kill Me," a science fiction thriller, a man lost in a time loop tries to fix the biggest mistake of his life. But before he can, he finds himself facing off against multiple versions of himself on the loose trying to right the wrongs of his past. With everyone in each other's way, Jack has to kill his selves to keep himself alive!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

MAGIC ORDER GN VOL 04 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241211

(W) Mike Millar (A) Dike Ruan

Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are proud to present the bestselling dark fantasy thriller graphic novel, The Magic Order. Soon to be a Netflix Series! The Magic Order is in turmoil after Cordelia is forced to expel her brother. Whispers of discontent persist among the other wizards. They're tired of the rules they've all been living under-and now a coup is brewing. Will old friends become the greatest threat the Magic Order has ever seen? Collects The Magic Order Volume 4 #1-6.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

OPERATION SUNSHINE GN VOL 02 ALREADY DEAD

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241212

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A) David Rubin

From the hosts of the hit The Last Podcast on the Left and Black Hammer's David Rub n comes this humorous and action-packed horror comic book series that's Near Dark meets Ocean's Eleven. Our ragtag group of young, alienated vampires head down to the swamps of Florida to disrupt a nasty ancient vampire party and to put into motion "Operation Sunshine"-their plot to steal a magical object that can turn themselves back to human and put an end to the elder vampires once and for all. Collects the comic book series Operation Sunshine: Already Dead #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

SLIGHTLY EXAGGERATED GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN248374

(W) Curtis Clow (A) Pius Bak, Roman Titov, Toben Racicot, Eva de la Cruz

An action-packed story set in a land where Sky-whales and airships populate the horizon following the story of Mia and her companion Winston who are caught up in a scheme way beyond their comprehension. Mia's treasure-finding talents has them dragged into peril as separate factions wage war with one another in order to obtain three sacred relics capable of granting a person the power of a god. With just weeks left to live, Mia is prepared to sacrifice everything to save her friends. Collects issues #1-3.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

SPACE CIRCUS HC

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241214

(W) Sergio Aragones (A) Sergio Aragones

Once upon a time, kids used to dream of running away to join the circus and travel the world, but now that's out of date. Young Todd Cooper has a new dream: Run away and join the Doodah Brothers' Astral Traveling Entertainment and Fun Brigade, traveling from planet to planet with its incredible cast of Greebles, Flurps, Bearded Plankton, and Klone-Klowns-and avoiding the deadly Sky-Pirates! Collects Space Circus comics #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

TRIGUN MAXIMUM DLX ED HC VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241215

(W) Yasuhiro Nightow (A / CA) Yasuhiro Nightow

Vash the Stampede is the deadliest gunslinger in the galaxy, but his brother, Knives, is the deadliest creature in existence! Knives is out to turn planet Gunsmoke into just that, and he may soon grow too powerful to be stopped-though Vash may die trying! Yasuhiro Nightow's Trigun is an international hit, and this edition collects Trigun Maximum volumes 7, 8, and 9 in a deluxe hardcover format featuring over 600 pages of Nightow's signature creation at the original serialized size!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

YOJIMBOT TP VOL 01 METAL SILENCE

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG241216

(W) Sylvan Repos, Noiry

In a not-too-distant future Japan, one Samurai-reenacting robot-a Yojimbot-makes the choice to help a human boy in danger. While attempting to flee an entirely robot-inhabited island, Hideo and his son Hiro are attacked by a troop of armored humans. When Hideo sacrifices himself to save his son, a lone Yojimbot stands between Hiro and his death. Joined by other Yojimbots that come to his aid, Hiro and his protectors venture across the ruined island to find the mysterious "rights holder" who may hold the key to Hiro's escape. But more dangerous foes lie between Hiro and his freedom…

In Shops: Dec 17, 2024

SRP: 0

