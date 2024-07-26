Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, sdcc

Marvel Comics Run Doom & Thing Variants As Well As Surprise FF Comics

Marvel Comics Run Doctor Doom a Thing Variants As Well As Surprise Fantastic Four Comics, Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Diamond Comic Distributors has been running a retailer lunch meeting at San Diego Comic-Con, and Bleeding Cool has some friendly types in the room, letting us know what is what. And for much of the lunch that was the Marvel Comics presentation, as Marvel is still sub-distributed to many comic book stores via Diamond. And Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski was in the room letting retailers know what is coming down the pipe. We saw the tease for a brand new Fantastic Four… to be fully revealed at their Next Big Thing panel later today.. Thing, geddit? But there is more Fantastic Four to come from Marvel ahead of the new Fantastic Four movie. Such as a brace of Thing variant covers across the Marvel titles and Doctor Doom ones as well….

I mean, it can't all be Thing and Doctor Doom. You always need some X-Men variants as well, or what is the point? And it is Chris Giarrusso doing Jim Lee's X-Men #1 as connecting variants…

And back to the Fantastic Four, ut looks like they will be slipping FF stories into the Trick 'N ' Read comics being handed out at Hallowe'en. Maybe, you know, so that kids might actually know who the Fangtasic Four are…

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con again this year, which allows comic book publishers to present upcoming projects to comic book stores whose owners and employees have made the trip to the show, and sometimes pick up some swag on the way/ Watch those eBay listings in the next coming hours, there may be quite a few items worth picking up, and for retailers it can sometimes pay for the cost of coming to the show. There is plenty more coverage to come on Bleeding Cool it seems. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

