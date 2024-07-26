Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: retailerlunch, sdcc, ultimates

Marvel To Launch a New Ultimate Monthly and Ultimate One Year Later

Marvel to Launch New Ultimate Comics Monthly & Ultimate One Year Later, announcing at San Diego Comic-Con.

Currently, Diamond Comic Distributors is running a retailer lunch meeting at San Diego Comic-Con, and Bleeding Cool has some friendly types in the room, letting us know what is what. And right now, that's the Marvel Comics presentation, as Marvel is still sub-distributed to many comic book stores via Diamond. And Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski is in the room letting retailers know what is coming down the pipe. Right now, that is the Ultimate Universe that was launched with Jonathan Hickman last year with the Ultimate Invasion series, now giving us Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men and The Ultimates in a way that hasn't been done before. That includes telling this Ultimate story in real-time; one month in the comic book means one month goes past in the shared storytelling reality.

CB Cebulski let retailers know that there will be an Ultimate Universe One shot at the end of the year titled One Year In, which will look at what has happened to this new Ultimate Universe, one year into its reality. And Cebulski also promised that a new Ultimate monthly book would be launching at the end of this year or the beginning of next. He also asked how the books were doing for comic book retailers and was met with applause. It has definitely been a big success for Marvel Comics and now it seems that DC Comics want to have a go themselves with the Absolute Universe. I kid, I kid. Mostly.

UPDATE: At the Next Big Thing panel, Ultimate Universe One Year In was confirmed as being written by Deniz Camp for December and will lay out the plans for Ultimate Year Two.. about the villains who run the world respond to the rise of heroes without the Maker, and will have the Ultimate debut of two big Marvel names.

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

