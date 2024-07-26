Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: sdcc, tva

Marvel Launches TVA #1 in December With Captain Carter, Gambit & Loki

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Kevin Feige and C.B. Cebulski, Marvel will launch Katharyn Blair and Pere Perez's TVA.

Launching in December, and announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Kevin Feige and C.B. Cebulski, Marvel will launch Katharyn Blair and Pere Perez's new comic book series, TVA. And for the first time this comic book version of The Time Variance Authority will partially mirror the TV and film version seen in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine rather than just the previously established cold civil service comic book version, blending the two together. And in terms of continuity, will be set after Loki Season 2. With Miss Minutes, Captain Carter, Spider-Gwen, the Sylvie version of Loki, Gambit, Mobius and Captain Carter, reflecting both the comic book and MCU versions of Marvel reality.

Attendees at the panel got an exclusive variant of Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1, featuring the TVA #1 cover artwork.

"This December, behold the adventures of the agency tasked with upholding the timestream in TVA! Just announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Marvel Fanfare Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, TVA will be a five-issue limited comic book series written by Marvel Studios' Loki writer Katharyn Blair and drawn by acclaimed Marvel artist Pere Perez (CARNAGE, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE). "The series will represent an evolution for the Marvel Comics' version of the TVA as it is blended with its Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, as depicted in the Disney+ series Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine. The series will mark the Marvel Comics debut of various MCU characters, including breakout Loki star Miss Minutes. "The mysterious all-knowing entity who keeps the TVA ticking like clockwork will recruit a new band of heroes charged with monitoring and regulating all realities and timelines. Join Ghost-Spider and other universe-displaced entities including Captain Carter, a heartbroken Remy LeBeau, and more as they're sent throughout the Multiverse on vital missions to repair wild temporal anomalies and keep reality itself from shattering!"

TVA #1 (OF 5)

Written by KATHARYN BLAIR

Art by PERE PEREZ

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 12/18

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Friday July 26, 2024 4:15pm – 5:15pm PDT

Room 6DE

This is it, True Believers . . . the one you've been waiting for! Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of digital media and creative strategy Ryan Penagos (ak.a. Agent M), and other Marvel guests are here for a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes. The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans can look no further than this panel for an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever. Plus, attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

