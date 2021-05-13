eBay Changes Categories, Comics Collectors Despair

There are many complaints from comic booksellers regarding eBay, but it does reach markets that nowhere else does, so for many, it is a necessary evil. But it may have become even more of an annoying one this past week.

eBay has changed the Comics category in the Collectibles section of the site. Previously there was a top section of dropdowns for the basic categories, and then below that, there are checkboxes for various things (like price range and etc) that you can use to modify it further.

Well, they have now moved all the comic book eras ( Gold, Silver, Bronze, Copper, Modern, etc) and all the genre types (Horror, Superhero, Funny Animal, etc) down from categories into checkboxes. And as a result, making many collectors' saved searches and alerts, useless. And making finding specific comics a lot harder, all placed into one catch-all category.

This also includes creator categories, publisher categories, and comic franchise title categories, while British comics have now been subsumed into "Franco-Belgian & European Comics."

Also, grading categories are now "Brand New, Like New, Very Good, Good, Acceptable". Which doesn't really fit comic book collecting either. And right now, having 41,880 assigned Brand New to 1,573,215 at Not Specified. And, in various pr

With a boom on eBay for comic books right now, with collectors spending more and more money on both classic and modern comic books, making it harder for collectors to find the comics they are after, make big bids and compete with each other, may not have been the best move for the market right now. But is there any wide-reaching alternative? Facebook Live sales only go so far, but could this be an opportunity for others to step up to the comic book selling podium?

Or will everyone just throw their hands up in the air, complain a lot, and then suck it in as usual? Probably.