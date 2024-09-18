Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: elektra, red band

Elektra The Latest To Join Marvel's Red Band In 2025

Daredevil: Unleash Hell - Red Band by Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti, is a new five-issue series launching from Marvel Comics in January.

Daredevil: Unleash Hell – Red Band by Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti, is a new five-issue series launching from Marvel Comics in January 2025. Which denotes increased levels of violence, and a plastic bag to protect the kiddies. Who are all, naturally, clamouring to buy Daredevil and Elektra comic books… note the Daredevil logo using the lettering style of Elektra Assassin…

"Elektra's the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe, and this January, her vicious talents will be on full display in DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND! The five-issue limited series will be written by Erica Schultz, continuing her work on the character after hit titles like DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR and DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR. Joining her on this blood-soaked saga will be artist Valentina Pinti (BLADE, IMMORTAL THOR). "DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND is the latest Marvel Red Band comic series, following the likes of BLOOD HUNT, BLADE: RED BAND, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, and WOLVERINE: REVENGE. Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those faint of heart for experiencing its intensity, the series allows Elektra to unleash unrestricted bloodshed against her targets as she continues to protect the streets of Hell's Kitchen as the Woman Without Fear! "The violence and the occult swirling across the Marvel Universe find their way to Hell's Kitchen! As grisly crime scenes start manifesting across the city, all signs point to an impossible perpetrator! Estranged from Matt Murdock, it's up to Elektra to get to the grisly truth, if she can stomach it! "It's been such a pleasure to continue writing Elektra, especially donning the horns," Schultz shared. "In this new series, we have the opportunity to show that just because she doesn't kill doesn't mean she won't make you wish she had. Elektra has been known for her brutality, and we'll see that on display here. Also, with a Red Band rating, that means we can get real nasty with stuff. Don't know what I mean? You will. Valentina Pinti and I are very excited to show you this new direction."

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by VALENTINA PINTI

Cover by PAULO SIQUIERA

On Sale 1/8

