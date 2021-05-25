Eric Powell and Lucky Yates's New Comic, Lester Of The Lesser Gods

Eric Powell, Lucky Yates, Mac Cushing and Gideon Kendall are creating a one-shot new comic book from Powell's publisher Albatross Funnybooks out in August. Lester Of The Lesser Gods, as a lowlife basement dweller reveals his destiny as a demi-god…

(W) Eric Powell, Lucky Yates, Mac Cushing (A) Gideon Kendall (CA) Eric Powell

From Eric Powell (The Goon), Lucky Yates (Comedian and voice of Dr. Krieger from Archer), Mac Cushing (Spook House) and Eisner Award-winning artist Gideon Kendall (Megaghost) comes Lester of the Lesser Gods! Lester has no friends and no life. That is until Satan unleashes the Apocalypse! No longer is he a 32-year-old, 300 pound LARPer who lives with his mother. A mother who constantly reminds him of his lowly conception in a biker bar bathroom. But momma didn't get that gimpy hip from knocking boots with any old biker… t'was a GOD! And Satan shall suckle his knuckle! HUZZAH! And for the hardcore collector… Special Edition cardstock cover by Gideon Kendall!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

(W) Eric Powell, Lucky Yates, Mac Cushing (A) Gideon Kendall (CA) Eric Powell

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 5.99

GRUMBLE TP VOL 01 YOURE THE DOG NOW MAN (MAY191328)

(W) Rafer Roberts (A) Mike Norton

When the forces of good and evil are hunting you down, the only logical thing to do is disguise yourself as a dog and go on the run! Eddie is a low-rent hustler who got magically turned into a pug during a con gone wrong. Tala is the part-demon daughter of Eddie's ex-partner. When Tala finds herself the target of powerful interdimensional forces, she goes to Eddie for help-setting off a chain reaction of chaos and destruction that could threaten the very fabric of existence. Can Eddie and Tala put aside their differences long enough to survive the magical mayhem and madness that they started, or will they kill each other first? Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: 17.99

GRUMBLE TP VOL 02 RAISING HELL IN GARDEN STATE (DEC191354) (

(W) Rafer Roberts (A / CA) Mike Norton

Eddie and Tala take the Garden State by storm in search of Jimmy the Keeper, a human warehouse with a stick up his butt who holds the key to turning Eddie human again. But standing in their way are a crew of small-time mobsters, a trio of inter-dimensional bounty hunters, a ghost town filled with angry spirits, the New Jersey State Police, the friggin' FBI, an army of toothless grannies, and The Devil himself! As if that wasn't bad enough, Tala wants to keep Jimmy's magical cure for herself… even if it means that Eddie stays a dog forever! Who will win? Who will die? Will Eddie and Tala learn to trust each other, or will they kill each other first?

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: 17.99

GRUMBLE TP VOL 03 MEMPHIS & BEYOND THE INFINITE (DEC201150)

(W) Roberts Rafer (A) Marissa Louise (A / CA) Mike Norton

Eddie, the small-time crook stuck in a pug's body, and Tala, Eddie's estranged (and part-demon) daughter, are going on their most bizarre, action-packed, and emotional adventure yet! Across the stars, and beyond the edges of reality, Tala's mother is held captive by the evil S'Taera. Joined on the rescue mission by Tala's ex-pro-wrester uncles and their armed militia of inter-dimensional mutants, Eddie and Tala will need to atone for the sins of their pasts and start working together (for once) or they may find themselves lost… beyond the infinite!

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: 17.99