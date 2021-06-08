Erica Stars In New Stranger Things Original YA Graphic Novel

Greg Pak, Danny Lore, and Valeria Favoccia are creating a new Stranger Things original YA graphic novel, Erica the Great from Dark Horse Comics for November. With colours by Dan Jackson, and letters by Nate Piekos, it's the same creative team behind Zombie Boys and The Bully.

In this Middle Grade foray into the 80's-nostalgia hit series from Netflix, when Erica's frenemy loses track of her mother's prized Parakeet, the two will have to work together to return the bird safe and sound, or deal with the consequences. They learn that even the toughest and smartest people need a little help now and then. Hawkins Indiana has been plagued by strange events for years now. With the Starcourt Mall's recent destruction, Erica has lost her favorite hangout spot and her "free Ice cream for life" deal at Scoops-Ahoy. To make matters worse, her brother is too busy for her and her mom won't let her play Dungeons and Dragons anymore. This is the story of an ambitious, bossy, brilliant ten-year-old dealing with boredom and the complexities of maintaining friendships through tough times.

Stranger Things: Erica the Great is published by Dark Horse Comics on the 23rd of November. It will be preceded by deluxe hardcover library editions of the previous comic book series. Stranger Things Library Edition Volume 1 collects the miniseries Stranger Things: The Other Side by Jody Houser. Stefano Martino, Keith Champagne, and Lauren Affe and Stranger Things: Science Camp by Jody Houser, Edgar Salazar, and Marissa Louis with letters by Nate Piekos and cover art by Kyle Lambert for the 31st of August. While Stranger Things Library Edition Volume 2 collects the miniseries Stranger Things: SIX by Jody Houser. Edgar Salazar, and Keith Champagne and Stranger Things: Into the Fire by Jody Houser, Ryan Kelly, Le Beau Underwood, with colours and letters on by Triona Farrell, Marissa Louise, and Nate Piekos with cover art by Kyle Lambert for the 2nd of November. Also, the new Stranger Things YA Boxed Set collects the three graphic novels, from the world of Stranger Things. The boxed set includes Zombie Boy, Bully, and Erica the Great. It also includes an exclusive double-sided Poster featuring covers from the series and is also out on the 23rd of November.