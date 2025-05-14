Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: krypto, Milk Bone

Exclusive Free DC Superman & Krypto Comic With Milk-Bone Dog Biscuits

Get your exclusive free DC Superman and Krypto comic book with Milk-Bone dog biscuits, available now...

Article Summary Get a free exclusive Superman & Krypto comic with Milk-Bone dog biscuits, available online now

Licensed by DC Comics, the comic is titled A Friendship Unleashed and is 12 pages long

Story features Superman and Krypto saving S.T.A.R. Labs from chaos caused by rampaging dogs

The $5.99 bundle includes dog biscuits and a comic, also available digitally on DC Universe

Pet food company Milk Bone are sellling a Krypto the Superdog Comic Book Bundle with Milk-Bone Original Dog Biscuits online right now, as part of a licensing deal with DC Comics.

"Treat the dog in your life like Krypto the Superdog with Milk-Bone Original Dog Biscuits. These small-but-mighty dog treats deliver that irresistible, classic crunch — and a meaty taste with the power to make tails wag. But out-of-this-world deliciousness isn't the only thing to love about these dog snacks. Their crunchy texture also helps clean dogs' teeth and reduce tartar build-up, to help keep those sloppy doggy kisses just as fun as ever. Plus, they're made with more than 12 vitamins and minerals, and they're produced in Buffalo, New York, USA. Better yet, as a FREE gift with your purchase, you'll receive a limited-edition Milk-Bone x SUPERMAN comic book. So leap into action, and grab this spectacular find before it sells out! DC LOGO, SUPERMAN and related characters and elements © and TM DC."

The 12-page comic book is called A Friendship Unleashed, and the creative team are Ivan Cohen (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries), Travis Mercer (Black Adam — The Justice Society Files: Atom Smasher) and colourist Andrew Dalhouse. "A day of play for Superman and Krypto is interrupted by a crisis at S.T.A.R. Labs! While Krypto wrangles panicked dogs gone wild and Superman rescues endangered scientists, the superdog and his best friend must work together to save the day."

The cost of the pack with the comic is only $5.99, which isn't that much considering all the dog biscuits that come with it. But how much will it be when it hits eBay? Well, it might be worth noting that the comic has already been made available free, digitally, on DC Universe Unlimited,

