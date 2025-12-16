Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: Exquisite Corpses

Exquisite Corpses #8 Preview: Killer Unmasked, Survivor Snaps

Exquisite Corpses #8 hits stores Wednesday! Bodies pile up as a killer reveals their face and an innocent crosses the line into murder.

Article Summary Exquisite Corpses #8 slashes into stores December 17th, courtesy of Image Comics' elite horror creators.

A killer unmasks, a survivor snaps, and carnage escalates in this tense, top-rated horror series installment.

Creators Pornsak Pichetshote, James Tynion IV, Adam Gorham, and Michael Walsh heighten the brutality and suspense.

As the dust settles and the bodies are counted, a brutal new playing field is revealed. A killer shows their true face…and a survivor takes their first life. Eisner-nominated writer Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian) and accomplished artist Adam Gorham (Hellhunters) rejoin James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh to ratchet up the tension on the most talked-about horror epic of the year!

EXQUISITE CORPSES #8

Image Comics

1025IM0331

1025IM0332 – Exquisite Corpses #8 Adam Gorham Cover – $4.99

1025IM0333 – Exquisite Corpses #8 Michael Walsh Cover – $6.99

1025IM0334 – Exquisite Corpses #8 TBA Cover – $4.99

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote, James Tynion IV (A) Adam Gorham, Michael Walsh (CA) Michael Walsh

As the dust settles and the bodies are counted, a brutal new playing field is revealed. A killer shows their true face…and a survivor takes their first life. Eisner-nominated writer Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian) and accomplished artist Adam Gorham (Hellhunters) rejoin James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh to ratchet up the tension on the most talked-about horror epic of the year!

In Shops: 12/17/2025

SRP: $4.99

