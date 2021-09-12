Extreme Carnage Agony #1 Preview: The Agony of the Readers

Extreme Carnage Agony #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and no, "Agony" does not refer to the pain of suffering through a seemingly endless stream of symbiote-themed super-mega-crossover events. In this case, Agony is yet another symbiote getting a one-shot as part of the Extreme Carnage event. Check out a preview of the comic below.
EXTREME CARNAGE AGONY #1
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210576
JUL210578 – JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
JUL210579 – YOUNG VAR – $3.99
(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Fran Galan (CA) Skan
ENTER: AGONY! As the odds (and symbiotes!) stack against our heroes, is there any way they can win against Carnage?
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/15/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210576 EXTREME CARNAGE AGONY #1, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Fran Galan (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210576 EXTREME CARNAGE AGONY #1, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Fran Galan (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
