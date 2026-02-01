Eyrie And Vampiress Carmilla in Warrant & Hoffman April 2026 Solicits

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Hoffman, Warrant

Eyrie and Vampiress Carmilla in Warrant Publshing and Hoffman International's April 2026 full solicits and solicitations

Warrant Publishing Company specialises in horror comics and illustrated magazines . It focuses on reviving the style and spirit of the classic Warren Publishing titles from the 1960s and 1970s (such as Creepy , Eerie , and Vampirella ), which were known for their black-and-white horror anthology stories, dramatic artwork, and magazine format, free of the Comics Code Authority restrictions. Michael Hoffman used to publish his Eyrie magazine takeoff of Eerie through them, but now uses his own name to do so as Hoffman International. While Warrant Publishing continues its Vampirella takeoff as Vampiress Carmilla and their own Frank Frazetta covers. But both sit side by side, with their own period-appropriate horror anthologies in the Massive Indies section of Lunar Distribution snd so they do here as well… almost as if readers can jump from one to the other and back again, willy nilly… well, willy or nilly. Your choice.

EYRIE MAGAZINE #9 (MR)

(W) Mike Hoffman Jason Crawley Brandon Barrows (A) Mike Hoffman Jason Paulos Rob Moran Stephen Sistelli Roque Rowel (CA) Mike Hoffman

The mighty Magazine of Modern Horror returns with more creepy tales and fearsome fables by Von Hoffman and his band of talented contributors!

$8.95 4/8/2026

(W) Mike Hoffman Enrico Teodorani (A/CA) Mike Hoffman

The white-haired and scarlet-clad Sorceress of Science continues her mad experiments in her remote Spanish castle, which may just bleed out into the world!

$8.95 4/8/2026

VAMPIRESS CARMILLA #33

(W) Don Glut, Nicola Cuti, JW Ford, Bambos Georgiou, Artie Godwin (A) Nik Poliwko, Rene Maniquis, Mikael Bergvist, Mansyur Daman, Rodel Noora, others (CA) Frank Frazetta

Vampiress Carmilla #33 revives the iconic Warren illustrated horror magazines by replicating Warren's early page layouts and publishing new, classic styled work by original Warren artists, writers and editors. Each issue is a highly collectible instant classic! $6.99 4/29/2026

