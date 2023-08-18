Posted in: Comics, Current News, san diego comic con | Tagged: Fae Desmond, san diego comic con, sdcc

Fae Desmond Retires From San Diego Comic-Con After 47 Years

Fae Desmond was named the twelfth most powerful person in San Diego. Bleeding Cool named her the 37th most powerful person in the comic book industry. And now, the first employee of San Diego Comic-Con is stepping down and announcing her retirement.

For most of its existence, Fae Desmond served San Diego Comic-Con in a management capacity. Like many of those who have accepted management positions, Desmond began her affiliation with the organization as a volunteer, followed by becoming the first employee of the organization, its general manager, and eventually executive director. Yesterday, Desmond announced she would be retiring from the organization after over 47 years. She recently received the first annual Carol Wallace Women in Hospitality and Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Multi-Cultural Convention Services Network

"When I started volunteering for Comic-Con, I never imagined we would ever be where we are today," Desmond said. "We focused on fulfilling our mission and providing the attendees, exhibitors, professionals, and our community with the best experience possible while doing so. That passion for the mission will not change when I leave. Comic-Con is being led by amazing people who are focused on our mission, education, and serving the community. I hope to continue to contribute as Comic-Con and Comic-Con Museum move into the future."

Working closely with the San Diego Comic Convention Board of Directors, Robin Donlan, past vice-president and current president of the organization, and John Rogers, past president who passed away in 2018, Desmond had a major role in the growth of the organization and convention. As the first full-time employee, it was often left to Desmond to field telephone calls from potential exhibitors, hoteliers, attendees, and even civic leaders.

"Through a mutual friend I met Fae long before I came to work for Comic-Con," said San Diego Comic-Con's David Glanzer. "After having attended the event several times, she eventually asked me if I wanted to volunteer. Of course, I said yes, and for me the rest is history."

San Diego Comic-Con states that they are "grateful for her many years of dedication and commitment to the organization and the championing of comics and popular art as not only a viable art form, but one deserving of wider recognition. We are delighted she has agreed to stay on for a few months to assist with the transition and ultimately wish her a wonderful and well-deserved retirement."

